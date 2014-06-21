Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Actor IK Ogbonna Proves He’s Not Gay, Apologizes To His Lady, Actress Juliet Ibrahim – Photos

Tolu June 21, 2014

While it’s still news to a lot of their fans that they are an item, industry insiders are well aware of the romantic relationship between Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna and curvaceous Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim.
Juliet Ibrahim is no longer with her husband with whom she has a son. Ik Ogbonna also has a cute daughter.
Anyway, the love birds had a fight and IK took to youtube to apologize to Juliet, even though the video has been deleted, you can read his apology below:
Ik’s words:
‘When u realize u are only human … And ur mistakes shouldn’t define u but build u. I am sorry is not just a word .. It’s a realization that brings alive a new creation if it’s meant.’

More Photos of the couple:

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 comments

  1. Luella
    May 18, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    Reply
  2. http://www./
    March 1, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Reply

