Cossy Orjiakor Gets Nasty At Friend’s Birthday Party

What do you get when you pick Cossy Orjiakor and add a couple of guys, cake and alcohol = Orgy.

Cossy Orjiakor celebrated her friend’s birthday and for some reason no female was present.

Cossy Orjiakor hosted a surprise birthday for singer Trista at her place yesterday.

Check out the photos from the party she shared on Twitter!

Plenty tongues on display.

See photos below: –

Too Extreme?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: