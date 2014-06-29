Stop Looking For Foreign Helpers, Find Solution Inwards – Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide Dr. David Oyedepo believes foreign countries can solve neither security nor other problems of Nigeria.
Speaking in Ogun at the Covenant University lecture, Oyedepo explained that the country needs to find the solutions inwards, Nigerian Times reports.
He lamented over the increasing violence rocking Nigeria and urged the country leaders to focus on searching ideas locally rather than internationally.
He was quoted saying:
“Our inability to address our problems lies in our constant search for helpers. Since I began to note that plants and animals except human beings don’t relocate from their habitats but remain there confronting the challenges that come their way without looking for external support, I have come to realise the fact that solutions to our indignities reside in us.”
Oyedepo also directed criticism at the National Conference currently being held in Abuja, over putting restrictions on some topics discussion. According to him, Nigeria needs the kind of conference where all the relevant issues would be considered in public debate, with involvement of people and not only the delegates.
It would be recalled that one of the most blatant cases of Boko Haram insurgency occurred on April 14, when the terrorists abducted more than 250 school girls in Chibok, Borno State. Since then world powers, including USA, UK, China, France, have joined Nigeria in search of the students. However the girls have still not reunited with their families.
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your feeds and even I fulfillment you get entry to persistently quickly.
Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!?
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that youe on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What an ideal web-site.
You made a number of nice points there. I did a search on the theme and found most persons will go along with with your blog.
I am commenting to make you understand what a brilliant experience my daughter undergone viewing your web page. She mastered a lot of things, which included how it is like to have a great helping character to let many more easily learn a number of complex subject areas. You undoubtedly did more than people’s desires. Thanks for providing the effective, trusted, explanatory and as well as easy tips about that topic to Janet.
What Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Good job.
It arduous to find educated people on this matter, however you sound like you know what youe speaking about! Thanks
I don even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already ;) Cheers!
Hey very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds alsoI am|I’m} happy to find numerous useful information here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I think that is among the such a lot vital information for me. And i am happy studying your article. However want to remark on some basic things, The website taste is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good process, cheers