Stop Looking For Foreign Helpers, Find Solution Inwards – Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide Dr. David Oyedepo believes foreign countries can solve neither security nor other problems of Nigeria.

Speaking in Ogun at the Covenant University lecture, Oyedepo explained that the country needs to find the solutions inwards, Nigerian Times reports.

He lamented over the increasing violence rocking Nigeria and urged the country leaders to focus on searching ideas locally rather than internationally.

He was quoted saying:

“Our inability to address our problems lies in our constant search for helpers. Since I began to note that plants and animals except human beings don’t relocate from their habitats but remain there confronting the challenges that come their way without looking for external support, I have come to realise the fact that solutions to our indignities reside in us.”

Oyedepo also directed criticism at the National Conference currently being held in Abuja, over putting restrictions on some topics discussion. According to him, Nigeria needs the kind of conference where all the relevant issues would be considered in public debate, with involvement of people and not only the delegates.

It would be recalled that one of the most blatant cases of Boko Haram insurgency occurred on April 14, when the terrorists abducted more than 250 school girls in Chibok, Borno State. Since then world powers, including USA, UK, China, France, have joined Nigeria in search of the students. However the girls have still not reunited with their families.

