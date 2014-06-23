Wizkid Can’t Hide His Excitement Over Rihanna! See What Rihanna Called Him!

Wizkid has not hidden the fact that he has not only collaborated with Chris Brown on a new song, but that they are also buddies as they have been hanging out together.

Now we hope Wizkid is not starting a mini war….. Since Chris Brown left prison he has made it known as much as possible that he and Rihanna are over. So we can’t help but wonder where and how Wizkid hooked up with Rihanna????

Anyway an excited Wizkid took

to his twitter to indicate that he probably recorded a song with the RnB/Pop Princess, Rihanna and that she also called him ‘amazing’…….

We are getting excited about Wizkid’s forthcoming album!

