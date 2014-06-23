Friday , 8 September 2017

Wizkid Can’t Hide His Excitement Over Rihanna! See What Rihanna Called Him!

Tolu June 23, 2014

Wizkid has not hidden the fact that he has not only collaborated with Chris Brown on a new song, but that they are also buddies as they have been hanging out together.

Now we hope Wizkid is not starting a mini war….. Since Chris Brown left prison he has made it known as much as possible that he and Rihanna are over. So we can’t help but wonder where and how Wizkid hooked up with Rihanna????

Anyway an excited Wizkid took

to his twitter to indicate that he probably recorded a song with the RnB/Pop Princess, Rihanna and that she also called him ‘amazing’…….

We are getting excited about Wizkid’s forthcoming album!

Rihanna and Wizkid Stargist

 

Wizkid and Chris Brown 1 stargist

Tags

11 comments

  1. Ekem
    June 24, 2014 at 7:17 am

    Show me your friends and ill know whom you are! Money aint every thing….sell outzzzzz!!

    Reply
  2. STARKID
    June 24, 2014 at 1:08 pm

    Is not unfair

    Reply
  3. Gracemsfts
    June 24, 2014 at 2:06 pm

    Wow if he love Rihanna it’s not the matter I would love to see them together!Just be good #Wizkid!

    Reply
  4. ibrahim
    June 24, 2014 at 11:34 pm

    Thus this mean anything life. This how life is just go on wizkid the choices is yours# Rihana nd chris brown has no choices

    Reply
  5. Israel Bassey
    June 25, 2014 at 5:24 pm

    Wizkid z juz trailing his way down to iniciation into churj of Sat.

    Reply
  6. linda
    July 4, 2014 at 10:06 pm

    Wht do u mean Israel???

    Reply
  7. BerlimaGivingchy
    October 15, 2014 at 12:14 am

    abeg mak unna wan wizyy say…if him dey play wit rihana…mak e dey carefull o…cause i no wan ear another mama…mama…i just shut a man down……and abeg help me tell am sayy…drake is still intrested…even du chris no wan do again…

    Reply
  8. Sugarcoated
    August 13, 2015 at 5:15 pm

    I dnt believe this… Impossíble

    Reply
  9. flexyflox
    October 7, 2015 at 11:30 pm

    Wetting Dis wizkid wan become

    Reply
  10. zainab
    December 11, 2016 at 11:41 am

    Wow! Amazing I love dat jawe wizkid just go on with Rihanna, Chris Brown have loss the opportunity and opportunities come but once.I LOVE YOU WIZKID AND RIHANNA

    Reply
  11. gift
    September 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    nice picture wizkid

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


