Wizkid Can’t Hide His Excitement Over Rihanna! See What Rihanna Called Him!

Wizkid has not hidden the fact that he has not only collaborated with Chris Brown on a new song, but that they are also buddies as they have been hanging out together.
Now we hope Wizkid is not starting a mini war….. Since Chris Brown left prison he has made it known as much as possible that he and Rihanna are over. So we can’t help but wonder where and how Wizkid hooked up with Rihanna????
Anyway an excited Wizkid took
to his twitter to indicate that he probably recorded a song with the RnB/Pop Princess, Rihanna and that she also called him ‘amazing’…….
We are getting excited about Wizkid’s forthcoming album!
Show me your friends and ill know whom you are! Money aint every thing….sell outzzzzz!!
Is not unfair
Wow if he love Rihanna it’s not the matter I would love to see them together!Just be good #Wizkid!
Thus this mean anything life. This how life is just go on wizkid the choices is yours# Rihana nd chris brown has no choices
Wizkid z juz trailing his way down to iniciation into churj of Sat.
Wht do u mean Israel???
abeg mak unna wan wizyy say…if him dey play wit rihana…mak e dey carefull o…cause i no wan ear another mama…mama…i just shut a man down……and abeg help me tell am sayy…drake is still intrested…even du chris no wan do again…
I dnt believe this… Impossíble
Wetting Dis wizkid wan become
Wow! Amazing I love dat jawe wizkid just go on with Rihanna, Chris Brown have loss the opportunity and opportunities come but once.I LOVE YOU WIZKID AND RIHANNA
nice picture wizkid