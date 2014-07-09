9 Types Of Vaginal Discharge And What They Mean

There are many types of vaginal discharge- white, clear odourless to creamy or brownish discharge with strong odour depending on the cause.

The guide below may help identify the cause of the discharge.

1. Thick and white, odourless – Cyclical

Related to the menstrual cycle. It occurs at the beginning and end of the cycle and its normal

2. Clear and stretchy or slippery -Ovulation

Occurs during ovulation

3. Purulent and malodorous

Chlamydia

Discharge, painful, red blisters or sores to appear around the genitals

Genital herpes

4. Bloody or brown

Irregular menstrual cycles, or less often, cervical or endometrial cancer

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain. Could be present pre-puberty or after menopause.

5. Creamy white or yellow, odourless

Gonorrhea

Bleeding between periods, urinary incontinence

6. Profuse, frothy, yellow or greenish with a bad smell

Trichomoniasis

Pain and itching while urinating. Soreness, swelling and itching around the vagina

7. Pink

Shedding of the uterine lining after childbirth (lochia)

8. Thick, white, cheesy (like cottage cheese). Discharge may smell slightly yeasty

Yeast infection

Inflamed cervix, swelling, itchiness, as well as soreness and pain around the vulva. May cause itching and painful sexual intercourse. Not sexually transmitted

9. Thin, white, gray, or yellow with fishy odor

Bacterial vaginosis

Inflammation of the vagina or vulva. BV is an imbalance in the normal bacteria found in your vagina. Not sexually transmitted.

– Source: nobledoctors.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: