9 Types Of Vaginal Discharge And What They Mean

There are many types of vaginal discharge- white, clear odourless to creamy or brownish discharge with strong odour depending on the cause.
The guide below may help identify the cause of the discharge.
1. Thick and white, odourless – Cyclical
Related to the menstrual cycle. It occurs at the beginning and end of the cycle and its normal
2. Clear and stretchy or slippery -Ovulation
Occurs during ovulation
3. Purulent and malodorous
Chlamydia
Discharge, painful, red blisters or sores to appear around the genitals
Genital herpes
4. Bloody or brown
Irregular menstrual cycles, or less often, cervical or endometrial cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain. Could be present pre-puberty or after menopause.
5. Creamy white or yellow, odourless
Gonorrhea
Bleeding between periods, urinary incontinence
6. Profuse, frothy, yellow or greenish with a bad smell
Trichomoniasis
Pain and itching while urinating. Soreness, swelling and itching around the vagina
7. Pink
Shedding of the uterine lining after childbirth (lochia)
8. Thick, white, cheesy (like cottage cheese). Discharge may smell slightly yeasty
Yeast infection
Inflamed cervix, swelling, itchiness, as well as soreness and pain around the vulva. May cause itching and painful sexual intercourse. Not sexually transmitted
9. Thin, white, gray, or yellow with fishy odor
Bacterial vaginosis
Inflammation of the vagina or vulva. BV is an imbalance in the normal bacteria found in your vagina. Not sexually transmitted.
– Source: nobledoctors.com
