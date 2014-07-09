Friday , 20 January 2017
9 Types Of Vaginal Discharge And What They Mean

tosin July 9, 2014

IMG_50383556354861There are many types of vaginal discharge- white, clear odourless to creamy or brownish discharge with strong odour depending on the cause.

The guide below may help identify the cause of the discharge.

1. Thick and white, odourless – Cyclical

Related to the menstrual cycle. It occurs at the beginning and end of the cycle and its normal

2. Clear and stretchy or slippery -Ovulation

Occurs during ovulation

3. Purulent and malodorous

Chlamydia

Discharge, painful, red blisters or sores to appear around the genitals

Genital herpes

4. Bloody or brown

Irregular menstrual cycles, or less often, cervical or endometrial cancer

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain. Could be present pre-puberty or after menopause.

5. Creamy white or yellow, odourless

Gonorrhea

Bleeding between periods, urinary incontinence

6. Profuse, frothy, yellow or greenish with a bad smell

Trichomoniasis

Pain and itching while urinating. Soreness, swelling and itching around the vagina

7. Pink

Shedding of the uterine lining after childbirth (lochia)

8. Thick, white, cheesy (like cottage cheese). Discharge may smell slightly yeasty

Yeast infection

Inflamed cervix, swelling, itchiness, as well as soreness and pain around the vulva. May cause itching and painful sexual intercourse. Not sexually transmitted

9. Thin, white, gray, or yellow with fishy odor

Bacterial vaginosis

Inflammation of the vagina or vulva. BV is an imbalance in the normal bacteria found in your vagina. Not sexually transmitted.

– Source: nobledoctors.com

5 comments

  1. gynah
    September 23, 2014 at 5:27 pm

    Tanks for the post. What is the treatment for number 8?

    Reply
  2. slimsha Gold
    October 18, 2014 at 10:51 am

    Really appreciate u guys for the post what’s the treatment for number 8

    Reply
  3. liz odhyambo
    March 2, 2015 at 6:31 pm

    what is the treatment for number 8

    Reply
  4. Ovie
    September 27, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    Request for treatment no 8

    Reply
  5. omowunmi
    January 20, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Which of these is related to styphlilocuccus? And how do one cure that?

    Reply

