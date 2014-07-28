CAN Condemns Zaria Killings, Condoles Islamic Cleric El-Zakzaky

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the clashes in Zaria, Kaduna State, which claimed some lives, including the son of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The President of CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the association was particularly saddened by the aftermath of the incident.

Oritsejafor urged the people of area to remain law-abiding and allow the relevant authorities to take charge of the situation.

He also urged them to exercise restraint and live peacefully with one another.

“I particularly commiserate with the scholar over the loss of his son, and appeal to him to take solace in God who knows all things.

“The demise of the scholar’s son is most unfortunate and regrettable particularly at a time when the energy and wise counsel of all in the society is needed to tame insecurity,” Oritsejafor said.

He also appealed to Nigerians to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political differences.

The CAN president reiterated his earlier call for Nigerians to give useful information to security agents as they try their best to tackle insurgency.

Oritsejafor also condemned Sunday’s bomb blast that killed worshippers in a Catholic Church in Kano, and described the attack as barbaric and inhuman.

He commiserated with families of the deceased, and called on Nigerians to be security- conscious and cooperate with security agencies in their efforts to curtail the situation. [NAN]

