Customer Service Agent at Jumia

Customer Service Agent

Introduction to the role

As a Customer Service Agent you will be part of the Customer Service team in Jumia Nigeria the leading online platform in Africa.

We are looking for an open-minded and outgoing person with extensive marketing and event management experience.

Your areas of responsibility include:

Assisting selling processes for our customers and generating additional Sales

Coordinating information to customers browsing our websites during store discovery, order and checkout. Including after sales support.

Performing phone conversations with customers to answer their questions, provide information and advise them.

Handling special requests and complaints of customers

Collecting and storing useful data within our backend system

Ensuring follow up through emails, phone or any required means.

Qualifications and Requirements

Customer Service experience.

Ability to self-organize multiple tasks well and to complete them on time with a clear focus on results

Ability to foster and maintain relationships with individuals.

Excellent negotiation skills and strong communication skills – proven results with key decision makers

Willingness to work well in a team

A large network (friends, family, contacts etc.)

Bachelor Degree

What we offer

A unique education in working in a leading company in a new industry in Nigeria and Africa.

Become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around the world.

An attractive salary package.

An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures.

Method of application

Interested candidates whose experience and competencies match the job profile should send their CV as an email attachment with subject line YOUR NAME_POSITION e.g. Michael Johnson_Customer Service Agent to: [email protected]

Please note that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted

