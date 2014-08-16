Customer Service Agent at Jumia

Jumia is Nigeria’s number one online shopping destination where you can shop the widest selection of electronics, fashion, home appliances, kid’s items and more in Nigeria and have them shipped directly to your home or office at your convenience! We offer free nationwide delivery, free returns and have several convenient payment options to choose from, either with your debit/credit cards or cash on delivery. With affordable prices and great products, Jumia lets you enjoy an awesome shopping experience with your order sent directly to your doorstep. No muss, no fuss, super convenience guaranteed.
Customer Service Agent
Introduction to the role
As a Customer Service Agent you will be part of the Customer Service team in Jumia Nigeria the leading online platform in Africa.
We are looking for an open-minded and outgoing person with extensive marketing and event management experience.
Your areas of responsibility include:
- Assisting selling processes for our customers and generating additional Sales
- Coordinating information to customers browsing our websites during store discovery, order and checkout. Including after sales support.
- Performing phone conversations with customers to answer their questions, provide information and advise them.
- Handling special requests and complaints of customers
- Collecting and storing useful data within our backend system
- Ensuring follow up through emails, phone or any required means.
Qualifications and Requirements
- Customer Service experience.
- Ability to self-organize multiple tasks well and to complete them on time with a clear focus on results
- Ability to foster and maintain relationships with individuals.
- Excellent negotiation skills and strong communication skills – proven results with key decision makers
- Willingness to work well in a team
- A large network (friends, family, contacts etc.)
- Bachelor Degree
What we offer
- A unique education in working in a leading company in a new industry in Nigeria and Africa.
- Become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around the world.
- An attractive salary package.
- An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures.
Method of application
Interested candidates whose experience and competencies match the job profile should send their CV as an email attachment with subject line YOUR NAME_POSITION e.g. Michael Johnson_Customer Service Agent to: [email protected]
Please note that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted
I wil keep saying it u guyz sold a beatbox for me Nd it’s not up to six month Nd it’s faulty I’ve bin calling Nd u refuse to send me ur service center in Abuja.well dis wil be the last time I wil buy sumtin from fake jumia Nd blv me I wil make dis public bcus 35 thousand is not a small moni.watch out
Please I want a black apple Bluetooth blue apple iMac laptop and a blue iPhone 10
Please my innjoo one black has all if a sudden refused I come on. And I saw your one year warranty stuff. Have been trying to call you but no body is picking up.
My innjoo one black has all of a sudden refused to come on. Please can you help. You can get me on 07065413943
l selected some items and since den HV been calling to order for dose items u pole are not picking up
I order a product with tracking number 302612937 n I Av not gotten my order or a call about my ordee
I selected a 20 inch ua20j4003 led tv and have been trying to call but no answer
please jumia. u guys should deliver my product. u said 1-8 days and now is d 9th day.
i made a request order for Mace pepper spray at the cost price of=N=2,500 each and i needed two of them also with Rico yam pounder which cost at the rate of =N=17,250 NAIRA. thanks
I ordered for a white injoo phone last week along with a flash drive. I received d flash drive but I have not received my phone yet. How do I get it
How do I buy infinix hot 2
am in Kenya do you deliver
PLS HELP ME OUT, WANNA BUY EXECLVAN TAB 7
I have been trying to order but its not going through neither is your costomer care number. Pls help i really need those things urgently thanks.
I need infinix hot note 2. Can’t order and can’t get your costomer care line. What’s the price? Need it urgently pls
so u guyz sell fake tins here, d Adidas yeezy i order for they gave me a fake 1..
this is the first time i bought something from jumia, and what you deliver for me is not working have been calling the seller but is dnt pick my call, this is my order number 203539412
Pls I order for some things here on jumia black Friday and I was call dat same evening dat dey hv confirm those things and dey are going to bring dem in d next seven but someone just called me dat he his bringing one of d stuff and not all dat I ordered for ,and wat I just ordered for just 950 he was saying I wil be paying 2530 but I want to ask u guys if dat is how u operate and also d last time I ordered for selfie stick d guy dat brought d products collected times two of d money I was supposed to pay for d product it was wen I called d customers line dat I was told dat he said it was d pos dat made d mistake which was not d tru stuff of wat actually happened.. as for me am not going to collect d products and Pls u guys should careful with those who u are sending out to deliver ur msg tanx……
Pls becareful of those who u sent out to deliver ur. message dey are doing any how just to make der own money after being paid
Received…. Not yet
Please jumia I paid online and haven’t received it…
Please Jumia deliver my product
Please I need help
The selfie stick I requested for doesn’t size with my phone
Can I get another one please, I don’t mind adding to the money I paid earlier, I received it this evening at 2:05pm
I bought it for Tecno 8h
Please help
I ordered for a unisex wristwatch since lastweek friday, and I’m yet to received it. I need it lastest by tomorrow.
I need hp laptop of 40 thousand naira ?
Dear Jumia, please you haven’t refunded my money, I went to my bank to check but haven’t seen it, please I sincerely ask and plead that this money should be refunded to my account.. Thanks,
