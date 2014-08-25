Wednesday , 1 March 2017
I will probably be single forever and ever – Billionaire Heiress, DJ Cuppy

Dj-cuppy--600x450Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy might never be getting married according to a recent interview.

The fast rising Nigerian DJ, whose real names are Florence Otedola spoke briefly about her career, relationship status and dating in a chat with Ono Bello.

See excerpts below…

On what she’d be if she wasn’t a DJ

I would maybe be a trader, I definitely see myself in a high-pressure environment- I’m always up for a challenge!

On her relationship with her parents

I have the most supportive parents in the world… My parents are happy with me following my dreams, especially as I’ve recently graduated. I remember my dad saying to me- if you’re going to DJ, make sure you’re going to be the best DJ out there! Anything worth doing is worth doing well.

On trends

I love vibrant colors, hairpieces, and fashion jewelry… Always fun!

On distractions

I think assumptions rooted from my personal life. It’s so easy for people to get distracted by the background stuff and forget to focus on what really matters; which is the music.

On relationships

I’m single… And will probably be forever and ever, Haha! I think I’m a bit too career driven to date anyone. But if I did, baking together would be fun… and getting proposed to at Disneyland ofcourse! Haha!

