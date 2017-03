I will probably be single forever and ever – Billionaire Heiress, DJ Cuppy

Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy might never be getting married according to a recent interview.

The fast rising Nigerian DJ, whose real names are Florence Otedola spoke briefly about her career, relationship status and dating in a chat with Ono Bello.

See excerpts below…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength