Jim Iyke Has A Secret Son With Nadia Buari..!!! – Photo Proof

Tolu August 7, 2014

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke sure has a way of starting controversies….And this time he claims to have a son with his fiancee Nadia Buari. And this time he is not just talking with no proof , he shared a photo of himself with his cute son!
Meanwhile all their fans want to know is when and how did Nadia get pregnant without anyone knowing!
Jim Iyke caused a chaos on the internet today after breaking the news of him having a son with Ghanaian actress Nadia

 

14 comments

  1. Gabriel Yalumo
    August 7, 2014 at 4:10 pm

    WOW what a cute Baby, but when was Buhari Nadia pregnant?

    Reply
  2. portia
    August 7, 2014 at 6:45 pm

    I wonder how true is this Jim’son siiii this guy can really act and he is also using his acting skills to give us heartache. Anyway he’s 1 of ma favourate actors

    Reply
  4. emekaezechatlover
    August 7, 2014 at 8:47 pm

    All my friends said they wish u marry nadia.this is d girl of ur life pls call her back we love both of u as one.every reletionship has problems as man call her back.one of ur fan Eze thaks.

    Reply
  5. gina
    August 10, 2014 at 10:30 am

    Please jim, I beg you if not for any thing but because of this little precious baby I want to see you and his mum(nadia)back.
    love you guys loads#gina.

    Reply
  6. Xoliswa
    August 10, 2014 at 2:23 pm

    Jim Iyke just walks with Nadia and Nadia gets pregnant. Maybe Nadia is Maria, Jesus’ mother. she got pregnant by the Holy Spirit. Ha!ha!ha!

    Reply
  7. FATAI
    September 25, 2014 at 1:23 pm

    let Nadis confirm for us

    Reply
  8. Dee
    October 29, 2014 at 7:28 pm

    This is Obama. AKUDO son. A friend of Jim. Haba people. Haaaa

    Reply
  9. Shivas
    January 11, 2015 at 11:02 pm

    Jim Iyke is a liar,how can nadia have a son without a preg. Jimmy, you are lying brother.

    Reply
  10. evelyn
    February 23, 2015 at 8:46 am

    Hahaha

    Reply
  11. nicky felinah
    April 22, 2015 at 11:55 pm

    what a cutw baby but he looks like nadia.you really should take a photo together with his mom.

    Reply
  13. Linus Ani
    June 30, 2015 at 8:40 pm

    my guy we love you and your wife bring her back with your son

    Reply
  14. emmydu
    January 17, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    hmmm…na wa ooo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


