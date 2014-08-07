Jim Iyke Has A Secret Son With Nadia Buari..!!! – Photo Proof

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke sure has a way of starting controversies….And this time he claims to have a son with his fiancee Nadia Buari. And this time he is not just talking with no proof , he shared a photo of himself with his cute son!
Meanwhile all their fans want to know is when and how did Nadia get pregnant without anyone knowing!
WOW what a cute Baby, but when was Buhari Nadia pregnant?
I wonder how true is this Jim’son siiii this guy can really act and he is also using his acting skills to give us heartache. Anyway he’s 1 of ma favourate actors
I wonder how true is this Jim’son siiii this guy can really act and he is also using his acting skills to give us heartache. Anyway he’s 1 of ma favourate actors
All my friends said they wish u marry nadia.this is d girl of ur life pls call her back we love both of u as one.every reletionship has problems as man call her back.one of ur fan Eze thaks.
Please jim, I beg you if not for any thing but because of this little precious baby I want to see you and his mum(nadia)back.
love you guys loads#gina.
Jim Iyke just walks with Nadia and Nadia gets pregnant. Maybe Nadia is Maria, Jesus’ mother. she got pregnant by the Holy Spirit. Ha!ha!ha!
let Nadis confirm for us
This is Obama. AKUDO son. A friend of Jim. Haba people. Haaaa
Jim Iyke is a liar,how can nadia have a son without a preg. Jimmy, you are lying brother.
Hahaha
what a cutw baby but he looks like nadia.you really should take a photo together with his mom.
what a cute baby but he looks like nadia.you really should take a photo together with his mom.
my guy we love you and your wife bring her back with your son
hmmm…na wa ooo