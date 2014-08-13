‘Juventus can win Uefa Champions League’

Juventus target man Fernando Llorente believes his team are capable of challenging for club’s football most prestigious trophy.

Last year, the Turin club were eliminated in the group stages of the competition under former boss Antonio Conte.

But Llorente feels the Italian club can copy an already precedent method by Atletico Madrid, who were beaten in the 2014 final against Real Madrid.

”I think Juventus belong in the group of clubs that will fight for the Champions League”, he told Tuttosport.

”We have to try. its obvious that it will be very difficult. But last year, for example, no one thought that Atletico Madird would come so close to winning it”

”In football, anything can happen. We have to work very hard in order to have a crazy year. We must believe, dream that we can do it”

Llorente, 29, joined Juventus from Athletic Bilbao.

