Wow! See How Much Osita Iheme Pawpaw’s New Mansion Costs!

Tolu August 14, 2014

Very good times are here for Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw as reports reaching us say the actor has just acquired a landed property which is said to be situated right inside an exclusive and the most expensive estate in Owerri, the capital of Imo State at

 

an approximate cost of about N100 million.
Many Congrats to him…
10 comments

  1. onuoha David N
    August 14, 2014 at 1:13 pm

    Congrt

    Reply
  2. gracey
    August 15, 2014 at 4:03 pm

    Congratulations

    Reply
  3. omale
    December 12, 2014 at 2:39 pm

    Yet he is not boastful like his friend

    Reply
  4. peace
    February 5, 2015 at 10:35 am

    Congrats love to be close to you

    Reply
  5. mr. wizzy
    July 15, 2015 at 10:01 pm

    wow.. that’s really nice

    Reply
  6. chudi
    September 25, 2015 at 12:05 pm

    Pawpaw my man I congrat you oo

    Reply
  7. bora
    April 9, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    Congratulations. Many more to come by his glorious grace

    Reply
  8. Doris
    June 3, 2016 at 3:16 pm

    congrat paw paw

    Reply
  9. Doris
    June 3, 2016 at 3:17 pm

    congrat pawpaw

    Reply
  10. precious
    November 11, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Congratulation to him

    Reply

