Wow! See How Much Osita Iheme Pawpaw’s New Mansion Costs!

Very good times are here for Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw as reports reaching us say the actor has just acquired a landed property which is said to be situated right inside an exclusive and the most expensive estate in Owerri, the capital of Imo State at
an approximate cost of about N100 million.
Many Congrats to him…
Congrt
Congratulations
Yet he is not boastful like his friend
Congrats love to be close to you
wow.. that’s really nice
Pawpaw my man I congrat you oo
Congratulations. Many more to come by his glorious grace
congrat paw paw
congrat pawpaw
Congratulation to him