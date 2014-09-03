ADMISSION!! ADMISSION!!! STUDY IN GHANA WITH JUST O’LEVEL RESULT, SEPTEMBER AND JANUARY 2014/15 SESSION IN PROGRESS.

Admissions into reputable and affordable universities in Ghana is on for B.Sc, B.A, B.Eng, B.Ed for 2014/15 session.
Gain admission into any of these Universities in Ghana with just 6 credit in WAEC / GCE/ NECO result: University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape coast, Central university Ghana, Wisconsin International University, Accra, Radford University, Accra, Knutsford University, East Legon, Accra, All Nations University, Koforidua, Reagent University, Zenith University e.t.c with affordable school fees and cheap Hostel accommodation. Also, Opportunities and ease of traveling abroad for summer job, Short-Summer courses through the university to the UK and USA.
– NO JAMB EXAMS REQUIRED
– NO POST UTME
– NO ENTRANCE EXAMINATION
– MATURED APPLICANTS (25 YEARS – ABOVE) WILL BE ADMITTED INTO 200 LEVEL
– Bi-lateral EXCHANGE PROGRAMS TO EUROPEAN UNIVERSITIES
– VERY AFFORDABLE TUITION FEES
MODE OF APPLICATION:
Fill out the application form on our website: www.waecl.org/Apply+
Now+1 and submit all relevant credentials.
Entry requirements:
CAMBRIDGE GCE /IGCSE O’Level and A’Level / International Baccalaureate /High Diploma Holders / Mature Applicants
Five (5) credits including English Language and Mathematics and credits in three other relevant subjects plus three passes at the A/Level in the relevant subjects.
NB : Two passes at the A/level with an average of ‘C’ is also acceptable.
OR
SSSCE/WASSCE/NECO
Six (6) credits with aggregate 24 or better at the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC/SSSCE/NECO) including English Language and Mathematics and the elective subjects relevant to the choice of programme or their equivalent.
Programmes:
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Information Technology
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Management Studies;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Agribusiness Management;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Banking and Finance;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Business Administration with options in Marketing, Human Resource Management and Accounting
· Bachelor of Science in Nursing
· Bachelor of Science Architecture
· Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistantship
· Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy
· Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
. Bachelor of Science in Medical laboratory Science
. Bachelor of Science in Applied Sciences
. Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences
. Bachelor of Science in Public Health
. Bachelor of Science in Geology
. B.Eng Oil and gas Engineering
. B.Eng Computer Engineering
. B.Eng Software Engineering
. B.Eng Software Technology Engineering
. B.Eng Electronic & Electrical Engineering
. B.A Law
. B.A Mass Communication
. B.A Fashion Design
Higher placement can be granted to candidates with Bachelors of science degree, Transferees from other recognized institutions of higher education.
WEST AFRICAN EDUCATIONAL CONSULT LIMITED GHANA.
+233267053984, +233249432714, +233544743993.
Email: [email protected]
Like us on Facebook for more study opportunities! Stay updated with news, tips and advice about studying in Ghana and scholarship opportunities! www.facebook.com/
studyinghanauniversity
With more than 6years experience and thousands of student placement WAECL Ghana is your best choice for university placement in Ghana.
