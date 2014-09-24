Daniel’s Lone Defection From LP Deceptive, Says Ogun PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has described the purported lone defection of the immediate past Governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel from the Labour Party (LP) to the PDP as “a continuation of his deceit”.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday by the state Publicity Secretary, Waliu Oladipupo, the party said, “much as our hands are widely opened to receive defectors into our party, including Daniel, we find his purported solo return as a less than clever attempt to hoodwink our people and deceive the national leaders of our party.

“We have reliable information that the kite being flied that most of his followers had vowed not to return with him to the PDP is part of a grand plot to deceive our leaders and use the resources of the PDP and its government to fund his followers in LP.

“This is a repeat of what happened in 2011 when his body remained in the PDP but his heart and soul were with the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN). He used the resources of the PDP-led government to fund the PPN.

“It is even more so now that he has been out of government for about four years. Expectedly, this has taken a toll on his resources. The thinking among his group is that if he declares for PDP, he would be well-positioned to participate in the campaign activities and funds of the PDP, especially the presidential election, and then leverage on it to fund his supporters in LP”.

The party said anything short of a wholesale return of OGD and his followers to the PDP would be unacceptable to it, adding, “He cannot be a leader without followers. Or put differently, what kind of a leader is he if he cannot influence his followers? We do not need politicians with such hermaphroditic tendencies”.

The statement called on national leaders of the party, including President Goodluck Jonathan; the National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mua’zu; the Chairman, Board of Trustees, PDP, Chief Tony Anenih and Senate President David Mark, to “urgently look into the matter and address it before it snowballs into something else”.

