Here Are 44 Countries You Could Travel To Without Visa As A Nigerian

Fellow Nigerians, Do you believe that there are 44 countries in the world you could be in right now without visa or get visa on arrival.

When President Goodluck Jonathan launched the new 64 page e-passports, presidential spokesperson,Reubens Abati had said;“The new 64-page e-passport helps frequent travellers, it’s gender friendly, forestalls identity theft, cheaper for the aged and low income earners, conforms withinternational best practices.”

“Cost of new e-passport for below 18yrs and 60 years and above is N8,750;change of name as a result of marriage or divorce is also N8,750.

These 44 countries are mostly based in Africa but there are some which aren’t.

Some will grant you visa upon arrival for a small fee.

See the Visa Free Countries Below

1. Bangladesh (Visa on arrival)

2. Barbados ( Visa free for 6 months)

3. Benin Republic ( Visa free)

4. Burkina Faso ( Visa free)

5. Burundi ( Visa on arrival for 30days)

6. Cameroon ( Visa free)

7. Cape Verde ( Visa on arrival)

8. Chad ( Visa free)

9. Comoros Island ( Visa on arrival)

10. Cote d’ivoire ( Visa free )

11. Djibouti ( Visa on arrival )

12. Dominican ( Visa free for 21 days )

13. Fiji Island ( Visa free for 4 months)

14. Gambia ( Visa free for 90days )

15. Georgia ( Visa on arrival )

16. Ghana ( Visa free )

17. Guinea ( Visa free )

18. Guinea Bissau

( Visa free for 90 days )

19. Haiti ( Visa free for 90 days )

20. Iran ( Visa on arrival )

21. Kenya ( Visa on arrival for 90 days )

22. Liberia ( Visa free )

23. Madagascar ( Visa on arrival for 90 days )

24. Maldives ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )

25. Mali ( Visa free )

26. Mauritania ( Visa on arrival )

27. Mauritius ( Visa free for 90days )

28. Micronesia ( Visa free for 30 days )

29. Mozambique ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )

30. Nauru ( Visa on arrival )

31. Niger republic ( Visa free )

32. Palau ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )

33. Samoa ( Visa on arrival for 60 days )

34. Senegal ( Visa free )

35. Seychelles (Visa on arrival for 30

days )

36. Sierra Leone ( Visa free )

37. Somalia ( Visa on arrival )

38. Sri Lanka( Electronic travel authorisation )

39.Tanzania ( Visa on arrival )

40. Timor-Leste ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )

41. Togo ( Visa free )

42. Tuvalu ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )

43. Uganda ( Visa on arrival )

44. Vanuatu ( Visa free for 30 days )

