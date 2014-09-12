Here Are 44 Countries You Could Travel To Without Visa As A Nigerian

Fellow Nigerians, Do you believe that there are 44 countries in the world you could be in right now without visa or get visa on arrival.
When President Goodluck Jonathan launched the new 64 page e-passports, presidential spokesperson,Reubens Abati had said;“The new 64-page e-passport helps frequent travellers, it’s gender friendly, forestalls identity theft, cheaper for the aged and low income earners, conforms withinternational best practices.”
“Cost of new e-passport for below 18yrs and 60 years and above is N8,750;change of name as a result of marriage or divorce is also N8,750.
These 44 countries are mostly based in Africa but there are some which aren’t.
Some will grant you visa upon arrival for a small fee.
See the Visa Free Countries Below
1. Bangladesh (Visa on arrival)
2. Barbados ( Visa free for 6 months)
3. Benin Republic ( Visa free)
4. Burkina Faso ( Visa free)
5. Burundi ( Visa on arrival for 30days)
6. Cameroon ( Visa free)
7. Cape Verde ( Visa on arrival)
8. Chad ( Visa free)
9. Comoros Island ( Visa on arrival)
10. Cote d’ivoire ( Visa free )
11. Djibouti ( Visa on arrival )
12. Dominican ( Visa free for 21 days )
13. Fiji Island ( Visa free for 4 months)
14. Gambia ( Visa free for 90days )
15. Georgia ( Visa on arrival )
16. Ghana ( Visa free )
17. Guinea ( Visa free )
18. Guinea Bissau
( Visa free for 90 days )
19. Haiti ( Visa free for 90 days )
20. Iran ( Visa on arrival )
21. Kenya ( Visa on arrival for 90 days )
22. Liberia ( Visa free )
23. Madagascar ( Visa on arrival for 90 days )
24. Maldives ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )
25. Mali ( Visa free )
26. Mauritania ( Visa on arrival )
27. Mauritius ( Visa free for 90days )
28. Micronesia ( Visa free for 30 days )
29. Mozambique ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )
30. Nauru ( Visa on arrival )
31. Niger republic ( Visa free )
32. Palau ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )
33. Samoa ( Visa on arrival for 60 days )
34. Senegal ( Visa free )
35. Seychelles (Visa on arrival for 30
days )
36. Sierra Leone ( Visa free )
37. Somalia ( Visa on arrival )
38. Sri Lanka( Electronic travel authorisation )
39.Tanzania ( Visa on arrival )
40. Timor-Leste ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )
41. Togo ( Visa free )
42. Tuvalu ( Visa on arrival for 30 days )
43. Uganda ( Visa on arrival )
44. Vanuatu ( Visa free for 30 days )
Nigerians have for some time faced enormous problems when going to a foreign embassy to apply for visa.
It is estimated that millions of Nigerians yearly get rejected visas in embassies all over the world.
Lol!!…none of this countries is better than Nigeria, what will carry naija guys go there dooo huh????….funny
Hahahaha! Frm frying pan to fire Lol!
I will like to read news from ptad information
9Ja get levo pass dis countries now…f**k goodluck
Chei we don suffer,these countries will even plead wit u to come,is there any good tin that can come from them,these Ebola n HIV infected countries only a stupid person wit leave Naija for them.hmmmmmmm hunger n poverty is their ID
Na wa goodluck no go work @ all, we don’t need all those country wey dem mention, he usa,uk, london, canada, paris, other good good country na dis country wey people wey dey stay there life don tire dem, we go those free visa make dem come enjoy life here 4 9ja
Blind folk how are you doing, you want UK, US, Germany, Australia. abi? then stay here and work it out, maybe in 3000 years you can be like them. those countries you look down on, are not just better than Naija, their citizens are also better than us in all ways. First we are corrupt than they are.
Am I stupid does local stupid country 9 nigria guys 1 go president be careful.italy or spain or london or america na bad tin
Na wa 4najai. Na chad Burude Benin be visa free? What about Uk, canada, USA, finland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Australia, norway, sweden, japan, Israel, UAE, etc. Ordinary MALAWI are visa free to all this 71countries.
shut up man. If your father had stolen our Government treasure and you are spending it with him does not make Nigeria better than any country. Open your eyes and See. You do not Judge Nations that you had not visited. The Malawi you talking about, are they better than us? Big thanks to Good luck, we are progressive and with time and by the Special grace of God would be get there: VISA FREE to those big countries you think are really big because you think so not because you had been there.
I love it
Since 9ja no b beta country how can dey copret With beta countries