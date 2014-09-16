Lagos CP Okays Deployment Of Sniffer Dogs To Collapsed Building Site

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Aderanti, yesterday approved the deployment of three police sniffer dogs to assist in rescuing workers who may still be trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed building at Synagogue Church of All Nations, Ikotun, Lagos State.

Disclosing this to journalists yesterday at the site of ongoing recue efforts, NEMA’s Public Relations Officer in the South-west zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, said: “We are getting close to area suspected to have more people trapped. The commissioner of police in charge of Lagos State command ordered the release of five dogs to the site. This was after a collective decision was reached by all government agencies working at the site”.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Razaq Fadipe, said in the course of the rescue operation, items under the rubbles of the collapsed building generated excessive heat, which resulted in a fire outbreak but was quickly brought under control.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the vehicles conveying the sniffer dogs to the scene broke down on its way.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: