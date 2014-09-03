See Who Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Replaces His Wife With On His Personal Website

Wow, na wa oh…..no time to waste for the light ski n pastor as it is back to business as usual. It’s been barely 3 days since Believers Loverworld, famously know as Christ Embassy expunged the profile of Anita Oyakhilome, the soon-to-be ex-wife of its founder, Pastor Chris Oyakilome from its website; but I’ve noticed that the pastor has also removed every information about his aggrieved wife from his personal website.

A quick check on the website (http://­www.pastorchrisonline­.org/), on Tuesday, shows that the profile of Anita who had already filed for divorce in a London court, on the grounds of ‘adultery’ and ‘unreasonable behaviour of her spouse had been totally removed and replaced with that of popular gospel singer, Sinach.

It would be recalled that Pastor Chris had in a speech on May 16, 2014 at a meeting with all UK Pastors and Deacons at Christ Embassy; Bermondsey addressed the controversy about the imminent separation from his wife.

Pastor Chris claims that his wife wants to claim ownership of the ministry he founded before getting married to her.

He said, “My wife thinks so, as a matter of fact, Rev. Tom was her pastor before I married her and Rev. Ray and Evang. Owase were her leaders long before I married her. How come she thinks she’s senior to them now?

“I already started Christ Embassy before I married her. I didn’t marry her and said we should start Christ Embassy. I was already pastoring. I already set my sail and knew my direction before I married her. I only said come and help me. Be careful of the friends you keep,” the controversial cleric added.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: