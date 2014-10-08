Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Qatar Airways

2015: Minister Of Health Adopted PDP’s Consensus Candidate For Ebonyi Governorship Seat

niyi October 8, 2014

Minister of Health, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu has been adopted as the consensus candidate to contest the Ebonyi State governorship election. In the coming election.

In view of this, two governorship aspirants of the Peolples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have dropped their ambitions to support the adoption of Chukwu, by the state’s political stakeholders.

The aspirants, Chief Sam Agom-Eze, a former banker and Mr Ben Akpa, a former commissioner, all from the southern zone like Chukwu, said after a meeting with Gov. Martin Elechi on Tuesday, that they dropped their ambitions in the interest of the state’s development.

“Even if many of us contest on the party’s platform, there would still be only one successful candidate; as I see this consensus candidature as a way of moving the state forward.

“Ebonyi is a young state that is not as rich as others, so it will be pertinent to save it from unnecessary violence and rancour, among others usually recorded during electoral politicking,” Agom-Eze said.

He also described Chukwu, who recently gained international recognition following Nigeria’s successful containment of the Ebola virus, as an ideal man to take Ebonyi State to the next level.

Gov. Martin Elechi in his response, thanked the aspirants for supporting the decision and noted that the people of the state would always remember them for such sacrifice.

“There is no need for unnecessary struggles, mudslinging and waste of resources, as we all should support the right things whenever they are done,” he said.

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

We will restrain the fulani herdsmen – Delta State

The Delta State House of Assembly has began moves to curb the excesses of herdsmen …

2 comments

  1. yinka ola
    October 8, 2014 at 7:12 pm

    Ebola money is working wonders. No wonder the ministers are clueless because they are all politiciains

    Reply
  2. 韩国明星同款首饰
    March 1, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    他们同样都是智慧与钱的完美结合。

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946