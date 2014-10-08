2015: Minister Of Health Adopted PDP’s Consensus Candidate For Ebonyi Governorship Seat

Minister of Health, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu has been adopted as the consensus candidate to contest the Ebonyi State governorship election. In the coming election.

In view of this, two governorship aspirants of the Peolples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have dropped their ambitions to support the adoption of Chukwu, by the state’s political stakeholders.

The aspirants, Chief Sam Agom-Eze, a former banker and Mr Ben Akpa, a former commissioner, all from the southern zone like Chukwu, said after a meeting with Gov. Martin Elechi on Tuesday, that they dropped their ambitions in the interest of the state’s development.

“Even if many of us contest on the party’s platform, there would still be only one successful candidate; as I see this consensus candidature as a way of moving the state forward.

“Ebonyi is a young state that is not as rich as others, so it will be pertinent to save it from unnecessary violence and rancour, among others usually recorded during electoral politicking,” Agom-Eze said.

He also described Chukwu, who recently gained international recognition following Nigeria’s successful containment of the Ebola virus, as an ideal man to take Ebonyi State to the next level.

Gov. Martin Elechi in his response, thanked the aspirants for supporting the decision and noted that the people of the state would always remember them for such sacrifice.

“There is no need for unnecessary struggles, mudslinging and waste of resources, as we all should support the right things whenever they are done,” he said.

