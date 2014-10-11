Borno Spends N500m On Hajj

This year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia cost Borno State about N500 million, Deputy Governor, Alhaji Zannah Mustapha has disclosed.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah, Mustapha, who led the state’s Hajj Committee said that the money was used to secure good accommodation for the state pilgrims and also ensure good welfare for them.

According to him, each of the 2,645 pilgrims got a subsidy of 300 Saudi Riyals from the state government to enable them to perform the hadaya (slaugthering of animals during the Hajj).

According to the deputy governor, the state government has been totally committed to ensuring hitch-free Hajj in the past four years in spite of prevailing security challenges.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano State and Gov. Sule Lamido of Jigawa, for their assistance to the state during the transportation of Borno pilgrims to the Holy Land as the Maiduguri International Airport was still under closure by the Federal Government due to insurgency by Boko Haram in the state.

