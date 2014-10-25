Ekiti: Group Protests Alleged Plot To Impeach Fayose

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose might have spent just weeks in office, but rumours of impeachment have already become rife in the state.

On Friday, the supporters of the governor trooped to the streets to protest alleged plans by members of the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor.

The opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds majority seat in the House.

The protesters, under the aegis of Positive Minds Club for Teachers (PMCT) marched to Ijigbo roundabout, Okesha, Okeyinmin areas of Ado Ekiti, where they were addressed by two of their leaders, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

President of the group, Mr Ojo Patrick, while addressing the protesters said that they would stand against any plan to remove the governor.

“It is a peaceful protest and the police are here to ensure that the protest is not hijacked. We are going to maintain peace throughout the protest.

“We just want to show to all Ekiti people that we stand by the result of the last election and our mandate.

“If the House of Assembly wants us to come and dialogue with them, we are ready,” he said.

Patrick therefore appealed to the lawmakers to drop plans to impeach the governor in the interest of the Ekiti people.

