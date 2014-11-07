I’ve Secured FG Jobs For Three Ekiti Indigenes Since I Assumed Office, Says Fayose

PRESS RELEASE

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday said he has since assumption of office secured employment for three indigenes of the State at the Federal Ministry of Education.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Mr. Fayose said that gesture “is in furtherance of his resolve to secure Federal government employments for Ekiti indigenes”.

He gave the names of the three beneficiaries as Ajayi Morolayo Oluwasesan from Ikere-Ekiti, Atilola Joseph Akinwale from Ajaye Ekiti; near Aramoko-Ekiti and Akinlabi Olalekan Ayodeji from Afao Ekiti.

“They are to report at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti on Monday to collect their employment letters”, the governor said.

The governor said a month before he assumed office, he helped about 50 Ekiti indigenes to secure jobs into Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti, the Nigeria Immigration Service and other federal government agencies.

Mr. Fayose did not provide any record to back that claim.

He however promised to continue to strive towards getting jobs for Ekiti youths in federal government agencies and private organisations, saying; “Anywhere there are employment opportunities, I will go there personally in the interest of our unemployed youths”.

He disclosed that more opportunities will still come, assuring youths in the State that he will work assiduously to better their lives, the statement said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: