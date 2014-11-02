Manager: “Wizkid Was Not Arrested In Kenya”

I came across the initial report but I avoided running the story, based on the fact that I hadn’t heard from either Wizkid or his Manager yet.

The Star-Boy boss was in the news again recently and this time, it was alleged that he was arrested in far away Kenya for smoking Indian hemp.

Reports in a Kenyan newspaper, Standard Media, stated that Wizkid was arrested in Nairobi in his Plaza Crown Hotel room on Saturday afternoon.

The arrest was said to be in connection with allegations that he was caught smoking Marijuana.

It reported that Wizkid was caught smoking inside the hotel where smoking is prohibited. The hotel’s front officer was reported to have queried Wizkid for smoking the prohibited substance, which led to a heated argument that reportedly attracted the hotel security officers who ended up calling the police to arrest him.

According to the report, before police officers cuffed and drove him to Capital Hill police station where he was quizzed, the hotel had already charged him with Sh50, 000 smoking penalty, which he was said to have paid through his credit card.

In the report, Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani, who was described as ‘his newly found flame’ bailed him. She was reported to have been with Wizkid at the hotel the previous day. Because of the incident, the paper said Wizkid who was due to leave for Lagos at around 3pm was forced to cancel the flight.

Effort to contact the hotel by Saturday Beats was futile as calls made to its telephone numbers could not connect.

However, Wizkid’s manager, Seun Johnson, said that although the artiste was in Kenya for different shows, he was not arrested for smoking marijuana.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: