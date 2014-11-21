“My Only Regret Is Not Winning African Footballer Of The Year” – Jay Jay Okocha

When asked about any regret as a footballer, legendary footballer Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha said;

“If I have any regret that would be not winning The African Footballer of the Year. But then, I don’t think I was meant to because I gave my best, but at the end, it wasn’t good enough. However, I had a fantastic playing career”

When asked why no other footballer has been able to fill the vacuum of the No.10 position he left behind, Okocha replied;

