(Photos) Model With The Biggest Hips in Africa Releases New Photos

Corazon Kwanboka is one of Kenya’s most curvaceous model and socialite. See more photos of her below..
Corazon Kwanboka is one of Kenya’s most curvaceous model and socialite. See more photos of her below..
Tags hot kenyan model photos poses
Gunmen have killed a pensioner and his wife in a compound around Fate area of …
Why giving her such a title as having the biggest hip in africa? She is cute though, but If you see my grandmother hips (mama Toyin) you know that khaki no be leather.
You can give us picture then.
“MODEL” with the biggest hips in Africa…” Learn how to read please.
Not bad but certainly not d biggest hip in Africa. Stop d hyperbole pse
In the olden days wen people needed to know the facts about something they ran into reading papers. But nowadays the reverse is the case. Lieing, how can u say this girl has the biggest hips in Africa, in my village is u woman that i can say has the biggest hip in the whole world. Sadly am not an artist i wud have given the sketches.but is as big as four small tv dishes. U wl not research u just come up wt stories . At times u say a big bele man was the fastest runner in the world. Stop it come to the villages and see real stories
She try bt certainly she is nt the biggest as claimed. Come to Nigeria where nature dnt lie, abi no be so my pple?
The contention here is not just big hip, but smooth and well curved hip which I believed this babe here have gotten. there are people with bigger hips but how clean and balanced are the hips? This girls curves can make any man misbehave.
Hmmmmmm!biggest hips in Africa indeed. By the way is she virgin?
Let me say dis adage in Yoruba,”o di aroda ojo ki alaburada to mo pe eru lo nru”. Let’s check her out in d next10-20 years. If she still make sense,then i’ll know say she get maintenance &better shape…mtcheew.
@Neor is ur grandma a model?….model with biggest hips they said.
Actually she has the best, considering her small waist and belly.
rid on nothing goes wrong.
@Neor ur such a funny folk! By the way how old is ur grandma lolz.
4k
No contention if you are comparing her with models but I can tell you categorically that her hip ain’t large enough compare to what I have seen.
She might not hv de biggest hips in Africa. Though she is quite a charming and tempting lady anyway.
Hun…… diffrents asewo guys wit different comments,anyhw sha wat I knw is dat all of u dat viewed dat hipp wil xplained 2 God on d last day, I tank God say I no kuku watchd am,I just read only all u guys comments alone.
doro heavy!
Lol, my dear this so called hips and butts are fakes, they are not real, they are made up of silicon implant, Not all that Glitters are Gold. We are beautifully created and wonderfully made by GOD. Lets be Natural and be ourselves.
Hahahaha.dis is what dey see.I see moredan dis
Oboy see toto.
Hmm nice hips though..but not the biggest hip..old age can tell.
I know most African, esp. Nigerian ladies got big hips and booty but theres this girl in my street with mountanous hips and booty. The first day i saw her i followed hopelessly at her booty like a housefly, so much that she even shed tears for me and promised shes to let me fuck her as much time as i want. I think there are some sort of nutrients in her booty thats why its so big and hips so wide. Gonno tap that nutrient i promise
Na so the smell go reach sky oh.
this is booticious
lolz biggest hip in Africa- Na wash. if truly she has de biggest hip in Africa then she has de biggest hip in the world cause African babes are known to have big hip.
Anyways her shit, her mountainous or enormous hip wo t do me any good.
big hips ati small hips. Who e help? Abeg you guys should discuss important things like the economic state of our country and how to make money. you know wah i’m saying?
Wow! She’s freaking gorgeous! Hips/ass like that drive men wild.
As a horny Viking man I’d love to hit that :)
i need their contact now.
i need contact
but na wah for pple oo. that small hips na him on a the talk about as African biggest… na wah,,, meanwhile dat girl nor clean or get hips reach my sister or even hipssy were just marry dis few days.. make una talk well ooo
This is a Lamborghini .
Alot of people apparently cannot read. It clearly says “MODEL” with the biggest hips in Africa. Why does this have to be explained, it’s clear as day!