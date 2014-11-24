Saturday , 24 December 2016
Study in the UK

(Photos) Model With The Biggest Hips in Africa Releases New Photos

Tolu November 24, 2014

Corazon Kwanboka is one of Kenya’s most curvaceous model and socialite. See more photos of her below..

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

gov-abdulfatah-ahmed

Gunmen Kill Pensioner, Wife In Ilorin

Gunmen have killed a pensioner and his wife in a compound around Fate area of …

33 comments

  1. Neor
    November 24, 2014 at 4:54 pm

    Why giving her such a title as having the biggest hip in africa? She is cute though, but If you see my grandmother hips (mama Toyin) you know that khaki no be leather.

    Reply
  2. franko
    November 25, 2014 at 3:10 pm

    Not bad but certainly not d biggest hip in Africa. Stop d hyperbole pse

    Reply
  3. Ayo Stephen
    November 26, 2014 at 6:07 am

    In the olden days wen people needed to know the facts about something they ran into reading papers. But nowadays the reverse is the case. Lieing, how can u say this girl has the biggest hips in Africa, in my village is u woman that i can say has the biggest hip in the whole world. Sadly am not an artist i wud have given the sketches.but is as big as four small tv dishes. U wl not research u just come up wt stories . At times u say a big bele man was the fastest runner in the world. Stop it come to the villages and see real stories

    Reply
  4. prince
    November 26, 2014 at 6:50 am

    She try bt certainly she is nt the biggest as claimed. Come to Nigeria where nature dnt lie, abi no be so my pple?

    Reply
  5. nmekamegbulem
    November 26, 2014 at 7:42 am

    The contention here is not just big hip, but smooth and well curved hip which I believed this babe here have gotten. there are people with bigger hips but how clean and balanced are the hips? This girls curves can make any man misbehave.

    Reply
  6. Adams
    November 26, 2014 at 8:09 am

    Hmmmmmm!biggest hips in Africa indeed. By the way is she virgin?

    Reply
  7. anonymous
    November 26, 2014 at 1:16 pm

    Let me say dis adage in Yoruba,”o di aroda ojo ki alaburada to mo pe eru lo nru”. Let’s check her out in d next10-20 years. If she still make sense,then i’ll know say she get maintenance &better shape…mtcheew.

    Reply
  8. Adex
    November 26, 2014 at 3:24 pm

    @Neor is ur grandma a model?….model with biggest hips they said.

    Reply
  9. johnon
    November 26, 2014 at 9:00 pm

    Actually she has the best, considering her small waist and belly.

    Reply
  10. friday sunday
    November 27, 2014 at 12:14 am

    rid on nothing goes wrong.

    Reply
  11. fred
    November 27, 2014 at 8:22 am

    @Neor ur such a funny folk! By the way how old is ur grandma lolz.

    Reply
  12. mhrz idrz m.i
    November 27, 2014 at 8:55 am

    4k

    Reply
  13. Joe
    November 27, 2014 at 11:02 am

    No contention if you are comparing her with models but I can tell you categorically that her hip ain’t large enough compare to what I have seen.

    Reply
  14. Amos Selkap
    November 27, 2014 at 6:03 pm

    She might not hv de biggest hips in Africa. Though she is quite a charming and tempting lady anyway.

    Reply
  15. abbey ile ife
    November 27, 2014 at 9:18 pm

    Hun…… diffrents asewo guys wit different comments,anyhw sha wat I knw is dat all of u dat viewed dat hipp wil xplained 2 God on d last day, I tank God say I no kuku watchd am,I just read only all u guys comments alone.

    Reply
  16. olawole Doyin
    November 27, 2014 at 10:40 pm

    doro heavy!

    Reply
  17. Pagozzy
    November 27, 2014 at 11:58 pm

    Lol, my dear this so called hips and butts are fakes, they are not real, they are made up of silicon implant, Not all that Glitters are Gold. We are beautifully created and wonderfully made by GOD. Lets be Natural and be ourselves.

    Reply
  18. ALMAH
    November 28, 2014 at 9:30 pm

    Hahahaha.dis is what dey see.I see moredan dis

    Reply
  19. Kelvin
    December 10, 2014 at 10:39 am

    Oboy see toto.

    Reply
  20. Precious
    January 2, 2015 at 10:49 am

    Hmm nice hips though..but not the biggest hip..old age can tell.

    Reply
  21. Booty Freak
    January 3, 2016 at 12:13 am

    I know most African, esp. Nigerian ladies got big hips and booty but theres this girl in my street with mountanous hips and booty. The first day i saw her i followed hopelessly at her booty like a housefly, so much that she even shed tears for me and promised shes to let me fuck her as much time as i want. I think there are some sort of nutrients in her booty thats why its so big and hips so wide. Gonno tap that nutrient i promise

    Reply
  22. good
    March 13, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    Na so the smell go reach sky oh.

    Reply
  23. ebenezer codjoe
    March 14, 2016 at 11:20 am

    this is booticious

    Reply
  24. Jake
    May 27, 2016 at 12:37 am

    lolz biggest hip in Africa- Na wash. if truly she has de biggest hip in Africa then she has de biggest hip in the world cause African babes are known to have big hip.
    Anyways her shit, her mountainous or enormous hip wo t do me any good.

    Reply
  25. santaclaus
    July 5, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    big hips ati small hips. Who e help? Abeg you guys should discuss important things like the economic state of our country and how to make money. you know wah i’m saying?

    Reply
  26. Dave
    July 9, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    Wow! She’s freaking gorgeous! Hips/ass like that drive men wild.
    As a horny Viking man I’d love to hit that :)

    Reply
  27. cliff
    July 19, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    i need their contact now.

    Reply
  28. cliff
    July 19, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    i need contact

    Reply
  29. maxilite
    July 25, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    but na wah for pple oo. that small hips na him on a the talk about as African biggest… na wah,,, meanwhile dat girl nor clean or get hips reach my sister or even hipssy were just marry dis few days.. make una talk well ooo

    Reply
  30. jacks
    July 29, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    This is a Lamborghini .

    Reply
  31. Aaron Doleman
    December 24, 2016 at 7:43 pm

    Alot of people apparently cannot read. It clearly says “MODEL” with the biggest hips in Africa. Why does this have to be explained, it’s clear as day!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946