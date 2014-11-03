Top 7 Amazing Benefits and Uses Of Mustard Seeds

You might already use mustard sauce to spice up a number of foods, or mustard seed garnish dishes or mix in dips. What you might not know, though, is just how beneficial mustard can be to your health. While mustard seeds can add a great deal of flavor to any dish, they have long been revered for their medicinal properties as well.

Some of mustard’s health benefits include:

1) Asthma: Mustard seeds are high in selenium and magnesium. These are both anti-inflammatory properties and can help keep your asthma symptoms at bay. In fact, they can also help relieve the congestion that comes along with a chest cold.

2) Weight Loss: These seeds are also full of B-complex vitamins which can help speed up your metabolism. As you know, this helps you burn more calories all day long

3) Slow the Aging Process: Want to look younger? Add some mustard seed to your cooking! Mustard is a great source of vitamin A, C and K. These antioxidants help slow the aging process, making you look younger.

4) Relieves arthritis and muscle pain: Mustard seed has both selenium and magnesium, which are anti-inflammatory. They also produce heat. When you apply mustard paste to your aches and pains, it heats up the area and helps to loosen muscle. This will grant you a great deal of relief from pain.

5) Lower Cholesterol: Because mustard contains high levels of niacin or vitamin B3, it can actually lower your cholesterol. The niacin has properties that will actually protect your arteries from atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up. It also helps to regulate blood flow through the body and protects the body from hypertension (high blood pressure).

6) Gets Rid of Dandruff: Use warm mustard oil once a week on the scalp for a massage. This stimulates hair growth, relieves stress, and can help get rid of dandruff. After you apply mustard oil to your scalp, wrap your head in a warm towel and leave on for thirty minutes. Wash your hair thoroughly to remove the oil as it does have a strong smell.

7) Relieves Constipation: Take one teaspoon of mustard seed three times a day to reduce constipation. This will work quickly and can be done as often as necessary.

Remember that even though it is known for its great healing properties, mustard seed can actually be toxic if it is ingested in large quantities. If you self medicate, make sure to check with your physician if you have any questions. Or, before you use mustard seed, check with your doctor if you are unsure about dosage.

Source: blogs.naturalnews.com

