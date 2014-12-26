Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly having s*xual intercourse with a goat at Baranda forest in Dutse Local Government Area. The Diamond report has more:

The 20-year-old boy, Malam Kamisu Baranda who was arrested by the village head and handed over to the police after asking the goat to have s*x with him.

Kamisu who was said to have admitted to being the owner of the goat explained it was not his first time of having s*x with animals inside the bush that he has done it over 10 times and as never been arrested.

Kamisu who seem to enjoy having s*x with animals made a shocking revelation that the animals satisfy his s*xual desire hence his reason for not being into women and making love to any woman in his area.

He said he regretted his action saying he knew it was an offence to a society and against the Islamic injunctions, he called on the court to do justice for him.

The chief magistrate’s court sitting in Dutse ordered boy, Malam Kamisu Baranda be remanded in prison for two weeks. Magistrate Auwalu Sani Balago said the accused person did not confess that he committed the act but the court remanded him to allow police make further inquiries.

