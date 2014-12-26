Monday , 20 February 2017
Man Arrested For Having s*x With Goat In Jigawa

Olumide December 26, 2014

GOAT

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly having s*xual intercourse with a goat at Baranda forest in Dutse Local Government Area. The Diamond report has more:

The 20-year-old boy, Malam Kamisu Baranda who was arrested by the village head and handed over to the police after asking the goat to have s*x with him.

Kamisu who was said to have admitted to being the owner of the goat explained it was not his first time of having s*x with animals inside the bush that he has done it over 10 times and as never been arrested.

Kamisu who seem to enjoy having s*x with animals made a shocking revelation that the animals satisfy his s*xual desire hence his reason for not being into women and making love to any woman in his area.
He said he regretted his action saying he knew it was an offence to a society and against the Islamic injunctions, he called on the court to do justice for him.

The chief magistrate’s court sitting in Dutse ordered boy, Malam Kamisu Baranda be remanded in prison for two weeks. Magistrate Auwalu Sani Balago said the accused person did not confess that he committed the act but the court remanded him to allow police make further inquiries.

10 comments

  1. Aminu Usman
    January 19, 2015 at 12:14 pm

    oh god protect us from this

    Reply
  2. hashim a umar
    March 28, 2015 at 1:51 pm

    yasubuhanallah this world is very bad may allmigthy Allah protec us

    Reply
  3. hashim a umar
    March 28, 2015 at 1:56 pm

    yasubhanallah thisis very bad

    Reply
  4. Yousuf M. Umar
    July 3, 2015 at 3:56 pm

    Lahaula walaquwwata,,, may Almighty God change his bad attitude 2 fresh attitude n 4giv him…

    Reply
  5. IMRAN
    September 2, 2015 at 10:33 am

    subuhanalilla may GOD deliver whose so ever do such act

    Reply
  6. Mu'azu
    October 29, 2015 at 4:17 pm

    Lahaula walaquwwata,,, may Almighty God change his bad attitude 2 fresh attitude n for give him …

    Reply
  7. Nigeria
    December 10, 2015 at 8:56 am

    You people want to turn this Nation to Sodom and Gomorrah abi ? God nor go green 4 una

    Reply
  8. murshid thanee
    April 24, 2016 at 10:09 am

    Subhanallah

    Reply
  9. Musa Isah Umar
    December 10, 2016 at 6:44 am

    Innalillahi wa’inna ilaihi raji’un
    my Allah protect 4 this bad world

    Reply
  10. habibu hamidu kwaliyo
    February 20, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    is not got

    Reply

