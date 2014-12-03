Saturday , 14 January 2017
MUST SEE Photos From Patoranking, Tiwa Savage Performance @ Channel O Awards

Tolu December 3, 2014

 

We all loved the amazing chemistry between Tiwa and Patoranking as they performed their hit song ‘Girlie O remix’ at the recently held Chanel O awards in South Africa.

Recall that there was no body contact between them in the official musical video of the track, however, Patoranking didn’t go easy on Tiwa this time. Both stars got cozy and cozier…

See more photos below

 

 

 

 

18 comments

  1. dammy
    December 3, 2014 at 5:26 pm

    shameless stupid tiwa, see the small boy u r molesting on stage. The next thing to do now is to give him access to ur dead body. That’s how u allowed flavour kiss U now is this small boy. U are big fool as far as am concern, ur so called husband who left his lovely wife and kids for U is also a fool. I know some useless people like U will call this GOOD and support U

    Reply
  2. Arishekay
    December 3, 2014 at 5:39 pm

    Bad wrd 4rm u Dammy,dts nt respectfull sttmnt…Tiwa??U shuld undastnd d environment u grow up…thou u knw wot u re doin of whch I knw u re doing ur job 4 mony nd faans…Luv u

    Reply
  3. kamal
    December 3, 2014 at 5:58 pm

    @ dammy why must you hate on the girl.she is just doing what she feels is right. but not quite okay for a married woman though

    Reply
  4. Gift
    December 3, 2014 at 7:31 pm

    @ Kamal,wht she feels is right is nt right at all n I tnk God u alread said it dat wht she’s doing is nt quite okay 4 a married woman though,so u can nw see y dammy is angry wit her, I’m nt in support of wht she’s doing @ all

    Reply
  5. tenny
    December 3, 2014 at 7:53 pm

    Tiwa savage is a disgrace to womanhood. She aiidy gat fans she dusnt need dis stupid act of hers.she’s so dumb

    Reply
  6. debbiesteve
    December 3, 2014 at 8:37 pm

    Waooo…this is nt too gud tiwa

    Reply
  7. HOT VIDEOS
    December 3, 2014 at 10:28 pm

    get free hot videos

    Reply
  8. Favour
    December 4, 2014 at 11:57 am

    Wuld I say dis is rite or wrong sef,nawa o!

    Reply
  9. shinny
    December 4, 2014 at 12:01 pm

    tiwa is a full

    Reply
  10. judr
    December 4, 2014 at 12:34 pm

    Am short of words to give the description of what tiwa represents. Is she realy married?

    Reply
  11. Skyoo
    December 4, 2014 at 1:59 pm

    plz let her be for gudness sake. or are u pple her husband or u were de once who went to pay her bride price. d man know her kind of Job b4 he got married to her, if he is comfortable wit her den waht is ur business? am sure some of u do worst dan she has done.

    Reply
  12. sammy
    December 5, 2014 at 12:04 am

    Wait oooh, did her husband complain? Why are u people talking like this, if is beyonce or britney spear u all will aplaud them. Just becos is tiwa now u guys are insulting her, I didn’t see any tin wrong, she didn’t fuck patoranking on stage, she is just entertainer huslting for her money.

    Reply
  13. sammy
    December 5, 2014 at 12:10 am

    @ dammy, shut up ur stupid mouth, didn’t her so call her husband know the kind of job she is into before he married her, so why are u complaining on his behalf, after all most pornstars are married,

    Reply
  14. Yakson
    December 5, 2014 at 8:33 am

    We don’t need to blame her beacuse she work her money

    Reply
  15. chibest
    December 5, 2014 at 9:20 am

    well she did dat 4 her money,but nt ryt as a maried woman.its her life,let her live her life d way she wnts it

    Reply
  16. don k
    December 6, 2014 at 5:51 pm

    Why is that when people see d truth dey recognize it but fail to admit. dammy is actuali saying the truth and u cowards knw it, its just dat its tiwa’s life, let her live it the way she likes, dats how she put food on her table for her family

    Reply
  17. Temmyboi
    December 24, 2014 at 6:28 pm

    Nigerians mentality shai… Tiwa pls let them say whatever they like,pls do ur tin& always believe in whtever u do! Ur husband luvs u!

    Reply
  18. sola
    January 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Bushittss @tiwa…….despite the love ppl have for her,but she’s still fuck up type

    Reply

