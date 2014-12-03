MUST SEE Photos From Patoranking, Tiwa Savage Performance @ Channel O Awards

We all loved the amazing chemistry between Tiwa and Patoranking as they performed their hit song ‘Girlie O remix’ at the recently held Chanel O awards in South Africa.
Recall that there was no body contact between them in the official musical video of the track, however, Patoranking didn’t go easy on Tiwa this time. Both stars got cozy and cozier…
See more photos below
shameless stupid tiwa, see the small boy u r molesting on stage. The next thing to do now is to give him access to ur dead body. That’s how u allowed flavour kiss U now is this small boy. U are big fool as far as am concern, ur so called husband who left his lovely wife and kids for U is also a fool. I know some useless people like U will call this GOOD and support U
Bad wrd 4rm u Dammy,dts nt respectfull sttmnt…Tiwa??U shuld undastnd d environment u grow up…thou u knw wot u re doin of whch I knw u re doing ur job 4 mony nd faans…Luv u
@ dammy why must you hate on the girl.she is just doing what she feels is right. but not quite okay for a married woman though
@ Kamal,wht she feels is right is nt right at all n I tnk God u alread said it dat wht she’s doing is nt quite okay 4 a married woman though,so u can nw see y dammy is angry wit her, I’m nt in support of wht she’s doing @ all
Tiwa savage is a disgrace to womanhood. She aiidy gat fans she dusnt need dis stupid act of hers.she’s so dumb
Waooo…this is nt too gud tiwa
get free hot videos
Wuld I say dis is rite or wrong sef,nawa o!
tiwa is a full
Am short of words to give the description of what tiwa represents. Is she realy married?
plz let her be for gudness sake. or are u pple her husband or u were de once who went to pay her bride price. d man know her kind of Job b4 he got married to her, if he is comfortable wit her den waht is ur business? am sure some of u do worst dan she has done.
Wait oooh, did her husband complain? Why are u people talking like this, if is beyonce or britney spear u all will aplaud them. Just becos is tiwa now u guys are insulting her, I didn’t see any tin wrong, she didn’t fuck patoranking on stage, she is just entertainer huslting for her money.
@ dammy, shut up ur stupid mouth, didn’t her so call her husband know the kind of job she is into before he married her, so why are u complaining on his behalf, after all most pornstars are married,
We don’t need to blame her beacuse she work her money
well she did dat 4 her money,but nt ryt as a maried woman.its her life,let her live her life d way she wnts it
Why is that when people see d truth dey recognize it but fail to admit. dammy is actuali saying the truth and u cowards knw it, its just dat its tiwa’s life, let her live it the way she likes, dats how she put food on her table for her family
Nigerians mentality shai… Tiwa pls let them say whatever they like,pls do ur tin& always believe in whtever u do! Ur husband luvs u!
Bushittss @tiwa…….despite the love ppl have for her,but she’s still fuck up type