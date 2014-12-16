Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Patoranking Bags 3 Awards At Headies, Reveals He Once Sold Rat Poison Worked As A Bricklayer

December 16, 2014

pato

Yesterday night was all about Patoranking. From his electrifying performances to his nostalgic ‘Ghetto Jamaican’ appearance.

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking was hyper and full of excitement at last night’s Headies awards.

Asides taking home the Best Reggae/Dancehall single for his Girlie O’ remix with Tiwa Savage, Wizzy Pro’s Emergency featuring Skales, Runtown and Patoranking fetched them the Best Collabo award. To seal the deal, Patoranking also won the highly coveted Next Rated award beating the likes of Runtown, Orezi, Yemi Alade and Skales.

It was during his acceptance speech he revealed that he once sold rat killer….. “When I sang ‘When I moved from nothing to something, that is my story‘, I meant it. I would like to say something, 2 years ago, I was living in a one room apartment, now, I’m living… somewhere around…….”, he said.

“If I tell you say I been dey sell rat killer, you go believe? If I tell you say I do bricklayer for Lagos you go believe? Don’t let anyone stop you from achieving your dreams,” he added.

With a total of 3 wins for the night, the ‘Alubarika’ singer also went home with his Next Rated prize, a Hyundai SUV.

