Monday , 13 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Photos: See Inside Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Private Jet

Jo Daniel December 1, 2014

Capture
How big men live…:-). See more pics below…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

I’m Tired of Looking for My Johnny – Singer, Yemi Alade Talks on Marriage, Wearing N2.5m Dress and More

She is young and full of energy, ambitious and hard working too. There is no …

13 comments

  1. OTA TADE
    December 1, 2014 at 8:09 pm

    What about his other properties? Of course, we alway knew that the man was a thief.

    Reply
  2. tunde Rich.
    December 2, 2014 at 7:36 am

    This man u called thief has provided thousands for job for Nigerians youths. He has helped many to become somebody in the country.if all politicians can be like him, Nigeria will be a better place to live.Tínubu is the man of the masses.

    Reply
  3. sunday
    December 2, 2014 at 11:38 am

    A man of d masses indeed, he stole wht is meant for majority and give out pies meal. Why stealing at all? U wil ask if I hv proof despite u all kno d leaders steal. Anyway, God judgement wil come upon everyone whose made wealth their god as it came upon d nation of Tire and her leaders(Ezk28)

    Reply
  4. Taiwo
    December 22, 2014 at 1:53 pm

    Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remain one of d few democrats who made it possible 2ve democracy which all are enjoy now.He used his resources as ordinary man 2 fought d Military Dictatorship out of power with his NADECO organisations & other pro democrats.D man is definitely reaping frm where he sowed.Has there any court of compitent juridiction either arrainge or convict him of either misappropration or embezzlement.Can u draw a concrete comparising of good governance interms of infractural & other social economic in APC controlled States & dt of PDP control States except very few despite huge allocation as dey(PDP) are being favoured more dan APC States.Nigerians shall decides come Feb 15th,2015.I rest my case.May God bless us & spare our lives.

    Reply
  5. socer distro
    January 25, 2015 at 3:56 am

    It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information.

    I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us.
    Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  6. Lowongan Kerja Terbaru tahun 2016
    December 22, 2015 at 10:39 am

    thanks for sharing

    Reply
  7. Lowongan Kerja Terbaru
    December 25, 2015 at 7:23 am

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to present something again and help others such as you helped me.

    Reply
  8. Lowongan Kerja
    January 9, 2016 at 2:35 am

    whoah this blog is fantastic i like studying your articles.
    Stay up the good work! You understand, many persons are hunting around for this information, you can aid
    them greatly.

    Reply
  9. faaa
    June 7, 2016 at 12:21 am

    goog information

    Reply
  10. downlaod aplikasi android
    June 7, 2016 at 12:22 am

    nich information

    Reply
  11. Showbox Download
    October 18, 2016 at 11:31 am

    Showbox is best for streaming movies online.

    Reply
  12. Monica
    October 18, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    Nice and beautiful wa oooooooo But can this jet take us to heaven

    Reply
  13. http://www.madupenyuburkandungan.web.id/
    February 13, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Excellent website, wonderful structure, extremely cleanse as well as fantastic article.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946