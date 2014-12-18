Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Secondary School Student Stríp Naked In Class | Photos

Deolu December 18, 2014

The lamentations of parents of this generation is simply that students have lost focus in every sphere of life. One major obvious screen to watch the decadence is the results they push out these days.

4f8064cd5cb5bb7345151042e0ebb0f9_XL

What has taken over the minds of these young ones is simply the internet and the dir’ty displays they see on TV, and this has no doubt created such a picture as this.

What is your take?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

ofili-ajumogobia-480x400

How I Wired Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s $120,000 To UK‎ – Witness

An official of Diamond Bank Plc, Ademola Oshodi, has revealed he helped Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia …

26 comments

  1. bojesomo aanu
    December 19, 2014 at 10:22 am

    Na wa oooo its just d act of indiscilpine,

    Reply
  2. keem
    December 22, 2014 at 10:06 am

    well,thing are going from bad to worse but can this happen in Nigerian schools?

    Reply
  3. caf-mission
    December 22, 2014 at 3:09 pm

    please all i know she need now is DELIVERANCE, she is not herself. God is not happy with her. She want to stop it but she could not help herself, i pray she goes for DELIVERANCE.

    Reply
  4. Akinkunmi 'Lakin-Adegoke
    December 23, 2014 at 9:35 am

    I don’t think there is discipline in that sch. Freaky lil’ sluts! They still have panties on. They should have been stack naked.

    Reply
  5. Ayo
    December 23, 2014 at 11:45 am

    where did this happen? Nigeria or where? parents has a lot to shoulder, lets be vigilant.

    Reply
  6. chinyere Nwosu
    December 23, 2014 at 8:20 pm

    girls nawa u na oo remember that our body is the temple of God pls make u na respect it ooo

    Reply
  7. Endurance
    December 24, 2014 at 7:39 am

    Girls of nowadays feels that they can do anything to drawn attentions. I m afraid they may contaminate and spoil the good egg among them

    Reply
  8. gideon
    December 24, 2014 at 11:23 am

    in the world of today, especially nigeria. our girls thinks that to be attractive u must be neked. those girl are corrupted and their background might not be from good or God fearing family

    Reply
  9. El-Psalms
    December 26, 2014 at 8:35 am

    Daughters of queen JEZEBEL

    Reply
  10. baron faith
    December 26, 2014 at 9:08 pm

    I kip my wRd

    Reply
  11. sunkanmi alade michael
    January 4, 2015 at 10:39 am

    Parent are the one responsible to there child non challant attitude.charity begins at home.

    Reply
  12. Young Shelah
    January 17, 2015 at 8:37 am

    Believe it or not all these girls are not from Nigerians.

    Reply
  13. emina
    February 4, 2015 at 10:55 pm

    I love dat

    Reply
  14. boris
    March 21, 2015 at 3:12 pm

    sexy body girl but to do dis? she don rot. but she fine no lie.

    Reply
  15. 20 years old Nigerian makes N250,000 a month
    March 23, 2015 at 3:56 am

    Shocking Proof Of AUTOMATED N600,000+ Cash Flow in Just 29 Days Using This Powerful System!

    The Results You See Below Were Income Generated In Just 29 Days Online
    In ONE Month From February 1st – Feburary 29th 2015 Online Using The
    Simple Blogging Cash System.

    Reply
  16. Eze Collins
    July 31, 2015 at 8:49 am

    Only those who are Satan sent will do what they are doing but always remember that there is another world after here.Never pray to have temporary relishement because it is ignominious and perplexing.

    Reply
  17. kunle abbas
    August 11, 2015 at 9:29 pm

    WHY ARE WE LAMENTING AND WHINING NOW? WE WATCH OUR USELESS MUSICIANS DISPLAY ALL KINDS OF NUDITY IN COLLABORATION OF THE MORA-LESS TELEVISION HOUSES WHOSE OWNERS CAN SELL THEIR MOTHERS FOR MONEY GLORIFY THESE VAGABONDS LABELLED MUSICIANS ,JUST TO USE THEM TO MAKE MONEY AND OUR CHILDREN ARE SEEING HOW IT IS SO CHEAP TO BECOME A STAR OR CELEBRITY BY SIMPLY APPEAR NUDE IN PUBLIC AND AND SMILE TO THE BANK.DO YOU THINK THAT THESE SMALL GIRLS DO NOT WANT TO BECOME RICH CHEAPLY?OUR LEADERS SIT AT PUBLIC FUNCTION WHERE SOME OF THESE PERVERT MUSICIANS WERE TO PERFORM WITH ACCOMPANYING SEDUCTIVE DANCES AND WE ARE NOW LAMENTING BECAUSE SECONDARY STUDENTS HAVE SIMPLY COPIED THEIR FATHERS. DECEIT HYPOCRISY THAT HAS BROUGHT THIS COUNTRY TO THIS STATE IS WHAT WE NOW DISPLAY HERE .DO WE EVEN HAVE MORAL CODES IN OUR SCHOOLS NOW.PEOPLE HAVE USED ILL GOTTEN WEALTH TO EITHER PUT THEIR CHILDREN IN PRIVATE SCHOOLS ESTABLISHED BY STOLEN MONEY WHILE OCCUPYING PUBLIC OFFICE AND SIMPLY TURNED THEIR BACK ON PUBLIC SCHOOLS.WHY NOT?THEIR OWN CHILDREN ARE NO LONGER THERE ,WHY SHOULD THE POOR CHILDREN HAVE ANY FUTURE TO COMPETE WITH THEIR OWN CHILDREN .WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANYTHING UNLESS WE CHANGE OUR WAYS

    Reply
  18. Owusu Gideon
    January 15, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    Hi,is not good at all.

    Reply
  19. Danmama
    June 1, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    wow girls of 2day dosnt fear God.we pray let then understand and change

    Reply
  20. Jerry Eguavoenjerr
    June 14, 2016 at 8:14 pm

    Then wen a crazy dude comes and rape the Devil outta her, the human right actors will be like giv him a death sentence, why not sentence the initiator? Prevention is better than cure.

    Reply
  21. momoh
    October 23, 2016 at 2:04 am

    what is this ooo

    Reply
  22. Adeolu A Gloryking
    November 10, 2016 at 8:43 am

    this is rubbish, it is only God that can save us from evil doing.

    Reply
  23. Corper ikyo
    November 27, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Is there any bad thing there?Good one there

    Reply
  24. gideon rector
    January 10, 2017 at 3:24 am

    i pray make save her.lf not na safe journey to the darkest world.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946