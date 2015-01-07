7 Main Benefits Of Online Dating

A lot of people have tried out online dating. But if you are yet to try it, here are some reasons why it could be a nice option for you.

1. It is extremely easy

The most popular dating services are very easy. Some of them require just your e-mail for the registration. The special applications for your cell phone are even easier. It is up to when would you fill out your profile information.

2. It is funnier than blind dates

When your friends decide to introduce someone to you they want only the best for you. But usually such blind dates are lame. There is a pressure that this date should be successful. It often ends up bad and you feel guilty about it. Online dating is easier. You can move on without such bad feelings. If you are not interested you can just stop communicating.

3. You can look the best

You can plan out a perfect first impression. Your first message and your profile pictures – all of this can be planned in details.

4. A lot of options

There is an ocean of singles. So there are more chances for you to find the one. Additionally you can meet and connect with a lot of people even if you had a busy schedule.

5. You decide whom you want to meet in reality

Before the real first date you can check out all the details. If you were lucky you could even look through their account on Facebook. It lowers the chances of going to a boring date or a date with a person you don’t like.

6. You can do it all the time

When you have some free time, for example waiting for some friends or bored at work, you can look through some dating websites or just check them out on your cell phone. A lot of dating portals moved from desktop to mobile.

7. Such relationships can really last

Recent studies informed that couples who met online had better chances to find true love. They are also a bit happier and have lower divorce rates than people who met through other methods.

