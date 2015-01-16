Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Mikel Obi Opens Up On His Relationship With Genevieve Nnaji

January 16, 2015

Some of you would remember that there was a fierce rumor months ago that Chelsea Midfielder Mikel Obi was dating Nollywood screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji.

Mikel has now come out to say that Genevieve is a lovely person.

The out of favor Chelsea player who is currently in a romantic relationship with a Russian girl, revealed that himself and Genevieve have a working relationship as a result of their endorsement by the same brand, Amstel Malta which saw them interracting and creating a close work related relationship.

When asked about what he feels about her at a recent event, Obi said:

“We work together, it’s a working relationship”. “We endorsed Amstel Malta together, she’s a very nice person; I spoke to her a few times and she’s a very lovely person.”

7 comments

  1. ken
    January 17, 2015 at 12:32 pm

    Then go ahead and marry her. She can make a good home.

    Reply
  2. ken
    January 17, 2015 at 12:32 pm

    Then go ahead and marry her. She can make a good home. Both igbos I suppose

    Reply
  3. endurance ekima
    July 20, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    it ok ,go ahead n mari her

    Reply
  4. joseph
    September 5, 2016 at 8:51 am

    good one

    Reply
  5. emmanuel egwu
    September 27, 2016 at 10:06 pm

    yes mikel is useng her

    Reply
  6. Charles Ete
    November 12, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    There is no doubt Genevieve is a nice person. She sends goodwill wishes to my Son who has special needs all the time even though she is yet to meet him

    Reply
  7. I.r nasidi
    January 17, 2017 at 3:19 am

    it’s a free world, let him go ahead and marry her, they are meant for each other.

    Reply

