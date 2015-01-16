Mikel Obi Opens Up On His Relationship With Genevieve Nnaji

Some of you would remember that there was a fierce rumor months ago that Chelsea Midfielder Mikel Obi was dating Nollywood screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji.
Mikel has now come out to say that Genevieve is a lovely person.
The out of favor Chelsea player who is currently in a romantic relationship with a Russian girl, revealed that himself and Genevieve have a working relationship as a result of their endorsement by the same brand, Amstel Malta which saw them interracting and creating a close work related relationship.
When asked about what he feels about her at a recent event, Obi said:
“We work together, it’s a working relationship”. “We endorsed Amstel Malta together, she’s a very nice person; I spoke to her a few times and she’s a very lovely person.”
Then go ahead and marry her. She can make a good home.
Then go ahead and marry her. She can make a good home. Both igbos I suppose
it ok ,go ahead n mari her
good one
yes mikel is useng her
There is no doubt Genevieve is a nice person. She sends goodwill wishes to my Son who has special needs all the time even though she is yet to meet him
it’s a free world, let him go ahead and marry her, they are meant for each other.