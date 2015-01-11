Nigeria’s Top Ten Websites

As at June 2014, 70.3 million Nigerians had access to the internet, according to Internetworldstats.com. The massive use of the internet has encouraged proliferation of online presence by several businesses, who see the internet as the best avenue to reach their market. The internet has also become a very good place to source for information, with several traditional media now reliant on the new media to source news items.

Brands have also leveraged on the wide reach of the internet to increase margins. Information Nigeria took a look at the top websites Nigerians visit and came up with a list of ten websites, which are dominated by news and e-commerce outfits.

Using Alexa, which ranks pages based on the amount of traffic recorded from users that have the Alexa toolbar installed over a period of three months, we came up with Nigeria’s top ten indigenous websites.

Konga

Konga.com is Nigeria’s Largest Online Mall. With over 100,000 products at great prices, exceptional customer experience and Nationwide delivery, and most recently adopting a marketplace business model, Konga.com is revolutionising the way Nigerians buy and sell. It currently ranks 8th in Nigeria and 2.034 globally.

Nairaland

Nairaland.com is Nigeria’s 9th most visited website and second most visited indigenous website in the country. It is a big, broad discussion forum for Nigerians. Covers dozens of topics including romance, technology, careers, business, and entertainment. With over half a million members, the number one Nigerian community online continues to grow. It currently ranks better than Konga globally, at 1,245, meaning it gets more foreign visitors than konga.

Jumia

Jumia.com.ng is another e-commerce site on the list. It is an online retailer of electronics, computers, books and beauty products. It’s Alexa ranking for Nigeria is 10 and 2,041 globally.

Naij

Naij.com is Nigeria’s number one news site. It has a local ranking of 12 and 1,949 globally. The Nigerian portal provides news coverage, a lot more about music, weather, jokes, job, games and events.

Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Lindaikeji.blogspot.com is Nigeria’s number one gossip blog, which gets about 95 percent of its visitors from the country. It focuses on celebrity gossip, politics, odd news and every other type of occurrence Linda thinks should make the news. It is currently ranked 15 in Nigeria and 2,219 globally.

Vanguard Nigeria

Vanguardngr.com is the most visited indigenous newspaper website. The media outfit’s online presence is getting bigger daily, with rapidly growing social media presence to match. It currently ranks 18th in Nigeria and 2,467 globally.

Guaranty Trust Bank

Gtbank.com is the biggest bank online in Nigeria. It ranks 17th in Nigeria and 3,005 globally. It is a leading African Bank that offers Online/Internet Banking, Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking ad Asset Management services.

Punch

Rank in Nigeria: 20, Global ranking: 2,824

Nairabet

The sports betting site is ranked 21 in Nigeria and 4, 301 globally

Deal Dey

Dealdey.com is Nigeria’s No. 1 Daily Deal Site that brings up to 90% discount on products and services in Nigeria. It is ranked 26 in Nigeria, 6,776.

