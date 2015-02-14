2015 Elections: INEC Will Announce Results Within 48 hours – National Commissioner

Independent National Electoral Commission National Commissioner, Hajia Amina Zakari, has reiterated the commission’s determination to announce the presidential and governorship elections results within 48 hours after voting.

She spoke on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, during a public sensitisation and practical demonstration of accreditation and election processes.

Zakari said that the demonstration was to enable the commission to make amendments in areas of difficulty.

According to her, the demonstration will also enable electoral officers to be familiar with the process of accreditation and smooth election.

She appealed to registered voters to ensure they were in queue on time for accreditation, assuring them that collation of votes would be done properly after voting.

She said that the new modifications for the 2015 general elections would ensure free, transparent and fair elections.

Zakari said changes in the date of the election had enabled the commission to perfect the process.

“The commission would treat observations and ensure smooth conduct of the election proper and to avoid hitches and criticisms”, she said. (NAN)

She also promised that adequate security would be provided at all stages of the elections.

According to her, the working relationship between INEC and security agencies is cordial.

