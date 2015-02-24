Afghanistan Kidnap: Gunmen Seize 30 Hazara Men In Zabul

Masked gunmen in southern Afghanistan have abducted at least 30 men from the Hazara ethnic minority, officials say. The men were travelling by bus from Iran when they were kidnapped in Zabul province, on the road to Kabul. BBC reports:

No group has said it carried out the abductions. Kidnappings for ransom are common in Afghanistan.

Unlike in Pakistan, Afghan Hazaras, who are mostly Shia Muslims, have been largely spared attacks by Sunni militants operating in both countries.

Eyewitnesses say gunmen wearing masks and black clothes forced a convoy of two buses to stop in Zabul province, on the road between Kandahar and the capital, on Monday night.

“Our driver saw a group of masked men in Afghan army uniform signalling him and he thought they were soldiers so he stopped,” Nasir Ahmad, an official with the busy company, told AFP news agency.

The gunmen took 30 men away but left behind women and children travelling with them.