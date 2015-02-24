Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Qatar Airways

Afghanistan Kidnap: Gunmen Seize 30 Hazara Men In Zabul

Olumide February 24, 2015

_81206194_afghan_heratkandahar

Masked gunmen in southern Afghanistan have abducted at least 30 men from the Hazara ethnic minority, officials say. The men were travelling by bus from Iran when they were kidnapped in Zabul province, on the road to Kabul. BBC reports:

No group has said it carried out the abductions. Kidnappings for ransom are common in Afghanistan.

Unlike in Pakistan, Afghan Hazaras, who are mostly Shia Muslims, have been largely spared attacks by Sunni militants operating in both countries.

Eyewitnesses say gunmen wearing masks and black clothes forced a convoy of two buses to stop in Zabul province, on the road between Kandahar and the capital, on Monday night.

“Our driver saw a group of masked men in Afghan army uniform signalling him and he thought they were soldiers so he stopped,” Nasir Ahmad, an official with the busy company, told AFP news agency.

The gunmen took 30 men away but left behind women and children travelling with them.

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

CNN, BBC, New York Times, LA Times blocked by White House

The White House has excluded several major US news organisations, including some it has openly …

One comment

  1. 韩国瑜伽服装购物网
    March 1, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    天下的黄金是同一种颜色。别对能给你带来财富的对象抱有成见

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946