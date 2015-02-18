Assc Architect at Microsoft

Microsoft IT is for those IT professionals and business technology professionals who want to be strategic partners to the business and be the first place to create innovative solutions using all of Microsoft’s products and services. Microsoft IT provides career growth opportunities, a rewarding and flexible work environment so you can better integrate professional and personal life. Unlike other IT organizations, Microsoft IT employees make global impact on thousands of customers and thousands of employees who use Microsoft software and services.

Want to have an extra-ordinary impact on the most mission critical systems in Microsoft? Want to improve the experience of thousands of Microsoft’s most important customers & partners on a daily basis? Love to architect, design, and code on the really interesting problems? Like to be part of a small and agile team of expert architects in a highly collaborative environment? Being one of the few Engineering Architects in MPSIT is probably the perfect job for you.

We are looking for an Architect to join our team of architects responsible for the production of architectural roadmaps and technical strategy for O365 and Azure. We are a small team of architects that works with project teams to create and implement architectures and designs, leveraging leading MS products and services. We collaborate with the Microsoft product groups to identify and close gaps in our products and services to both improve our IT offerings as well as expand market opportunities. The organization operates as a very practically focused think-tank with great peer-to-peer collaboration and strong experience leadership.

You must have an expert understanding of IT and/or enterprise architectures, solid understanding of software engineering principles, strong information and process modeling abilities, deep understanding of O365 and Azure technologies, expert understanding of object-oriented analysis and design, advanced knowledge of the .Net platform, deep knowledge of software infrastructure, good knowledge of industry trends and emerging technologies, and be independently proficient in developing enterprise level software solutions. You must also possess superior problem-solving skills, the ability to collaborate effectively with other engineering disciplines, demonstrated skills in indirect influence, and a long proven track record of delivering secure, high quality software.

Core Job Responsibilities

Create and/or drive the creation of portfolio specific roadmaps/platform strategy

Advise IT executives on technology and architecture trends they need for their decision making and Microsoft external engagements

Identify and aid in the decision making around architecture trade-offs with risks, delivery, scalability/performance, flexibility, maintainability, security, and other quality concerns.

Research and publish strategic guidance for emerging or “new to us” technology and architecture.

Monitor and review systems so that they are designed and developed in compliance with corporate security, privacy, accessibility, SOX, legal, and other governance policies.

Communicate effectively with other disciplines including Executive Management, Local Architects, Development, Program Management, Test, Hardware/Infrastructure, and Production Support.

Mentoring other engineers to grow to similar levels of expertise and effectiveness.

Position Requirements:

BS/BA in computer science or related field required + MS in computer science or related field preferred

12+ years of related work experience

Expert architecture, design, & implementation skills in most of the following areas Infrastructure, O365, Azure, SOA, and web based and/or smart client OLTP design and development and a high degree of understanding of security, scalability, flexibility, maintainability, and reliability.

Experience in a world-wide distributed computing environment, and special emphasis on transactional or reporting systems associated with an operations environment

Strong conceptualization, analytical, and logic skills

Excellent communication and written skills are critical

