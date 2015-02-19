Despite Court Judgments, Fayose Insists Jonathan Will Deploy Soldiers For Elections

In spite of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, and the Federal High Court, Sokoto, which declared as illegal, the deployment of soldiers for election duties, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said President Goodluck Jonathan would deploy troops for the forthcoming polls.
Justice R. M Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Sokoto in a judgment delivered on January 29, 2015 had barred the use of the Armed Forces in the conduct of elections.
Similarly, the Court of Appeal, which heard the appeal arising from the petition filed by the APC against Fayose’s victory in the June 21, 2014 governorship election in its judgment on Monday, also barred the use of members of the Armed Forces in the conduct of future elections in the country.
It said such actions constituted a violation of both the constitution and the Electoral Act.
But Fayose, who on Wednesday maintained that President Jonathan would continue to deploy soldiers for elections, accused the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, of planning to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians after the party would have lost in the March 28 presidential election.
The governor, who advised the APC to take its audio clip purporting the use of the military to rig the Ekiti State governorship election to court said, “Nigeria cannot be governed by blackmail and propaganda, but rule of law”.
Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor accused the APC of trying to prevent the involvement of the military in the elections so as to enable it to perpetrate violence during the elections.
Fayose said, “It is the constitutional right of President Goodluck Jonathan to deploy soldiers to provide security anywhere in Nigeria and not even the APC allies in the judiciary can take away this right”.
According to him, the military was being blackmailed by the APC because the party has not been able to compromise the institution
He added, “When APC people begin to blackmail an institution, it simply means that such institution has refused to be corrupted by the party.
“All the noise being made by the APC and its lousy leaders on their purported audio/video clip is aimed at blackmailing the military into abandoning its responsibility of providing security during the election so that they can carry out their evil plot of unleashing violence on Nigerians unhindered.
“They invaded Ekiti with thugs during the June 21, 2014 governorship election but the presence of soldiers prevented the thugs from operating in the state.
“When soldiers were deployed in Edo State and the election was won by the party, Governor Adams Oshiomhole led APC leaders on a thank you visit to President Jonathan in Abuja.
“The same soldiers that provided security in Edo State and APC won, provided security in Ondo and Ekiti State. APC lost in the two States and Nigerians have not been allowed to rest.
“Should election be seen as free and fair only when APC wins? Should the military be hailed for providing adequate security during elections only when APC wins?
“Let me say it categorically that here in Ekiti, APC’s plan to cause mayhem before, during and after the elections will be resisted.
“Also, let the APC be told pointedly that President Jonathan will deploy soldiers to provide security for Nigerians before, during and after the general elections and the APC blackmailers should drop their evil plan of visiting terror on Nigerians after losing the presidential election”.
Soldiers will be deployed to safeguard the citizens of this Great country as we go all out to vote GEJ to remain as president till 2019!
the APC are kicking against deploying soldiers for the elections so that they can perpetuate evil against nigerians…i know GEJ will never let that happen! vote GEJ#vote peace and security…
The lives of the citizens are paramount, soldiers will be doployed to safegurard nigerian citizens while they vote GEJ to stay till 2019!
if APC don’t want soldiers during election we the average nigerian want them
we all need protection during the election
APC should tell us who will protect us during the election.
GEJ deploy military during the election for the protection of the citizen
GEJ deploy military during the election for the protection of the citizens
we need both navy,soldiers,and air force during the election
It is a clear fact that the APC are not friendly, for there to be guaranteed safety at the polling units, we need the armed forces
We can’t do without soldiers for now. Nigeria is too volatile now with religious problem and tribalism.
So APC wants to manipulate the elections thats why they dont want soldiers.
We need soldiers for the election after what happened in APC rally at okirika … u will found out that all police that are securing the area ran away when the gunmen land to the spot.
Recalling how we lost our youth corpers in elections past, we would need the armed forces to secure them this time around, since the police cannot guarantee our safety
It has come to our notice that the police in the state have lost touch of their duties, which is not good for the process. In addition, it is the primary duty of the government to secure lives and property, so if the army can do that then we are fully in support
With the way the APC are going about their campaign rallies, i feel we need all arms of the Nigerain Armed forces
All things being equal, security is not something to rasie dust, but because some evil men are planning somewhere, President Goodluck Jonathan, a visionary leader, has made his peoples security his number 1 priority
Security is of paramount concern right..
Security FIRST!
We need security now more than ever.
Na person wey wear the shoe naim know where e dey pain am.. If Fayose say Police no reach for the matter make them free the soldiers.
security is very important, with these recent events we don’t need to take chances
These APC folks can be funny, so i see nothing wrong with GEJ tightening up the security.
There are some articles i waste no time in reading, like seriously this is one of them
What exacctly is Fayose scared to death of?
你不能像巴菲特一样大把投资，但你也不至于对几百元的投资前怕狼后怕虎