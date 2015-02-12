Election Postponement, A Plot By PDP To Weaken Opposition — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Wednesday alleged that the shift in the general elections was part of the scheme by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to weaken opposition parties.

The party spoke through its State Publicity Secretary Samuel Udobong, who stressed that the recent developments show that the PDP cannot win elections without rigging.

“Apart from the perceived plot by the PDP government to rig the election, and weaken the opposition, we are also view the shift in polls as plot to sack the Chairman of the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega. The PDP has been looking for loopholes to rig the election and we understand that Jega will not be compromised this time.

“The recent development has also proven that the PDP cannot win election in this country without rigging. Why are they complaining about the card reader? Why insist on shifting the polls even when INEC repeatedly announced that it was ready for the polls?,” he queried.

