Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Iyanya Shows Off His Sexy Body While Cooking

Haliwud February 24, 2015

They say pictures speak a thousand words and that’s exactly what we have in this report.

Superstar singer and MMMG henchman — Iyanya is always quick to take off his shirt.

As you can see, he has done it again.

The singer, who recently released a single I Love You featuring Diamond from Tanzania just shared a photo of himself cooking without a shirt on.

I bet ladies are admiring the chest, guys are like “what’s this mumu cooking”; me, i’m wondering why someone is charging their phone in the kitchen?

