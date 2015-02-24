Iyanya Shows Off His Sexy Body While Cooking

They say pictures speak a thousand words and that’s exactly what we have in this report.
Superstar singer and MMMG henchman — Iyanya is always quick to take off his shirt.
As you can see, he has done it again.
The singer, who recently released a single I Love You featuring Diamond from Tanzania just shared a photo of himself cooking without a shirt on.
I bet ladies are admiring the chest, guys are like “what’s this mumu cooking”; me, i’m wondering why someone is charging their phone in the kitchen?
