Over 300 Boko Haram Fighters Killed, Few Captured In Recaptured Monguno – DHQ

daniel February 18, 2015

troopsThe Nigerian military on Wednesday claimed that more than 300 Boko Haram fighters were killed in the battle to regain control of the garrison town of Monguno, Borno state.

“Over 300 terrorists were killed while a few were also captured”, spokesman for the Defense headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Chris Olukolade said in a terse statement.

Following the extension of general elections by six weeks, the war against Boko Haram in the northeastern part of Nigeria has gained momentum with the military reclaiming some of the territories under the insurgents’ control with more to come as the onslaught continues.

2 comments

  1. Bin
    February 18, 2015 at 8:43 pm

    For God sake how many are members of BH? Will somebody tell Nigerian soldiers to show us the remains of the insurgents killed or show pics of the captured ones. Two hundred killed today three hundred killed tomorrow. Let us see to accertain whether they are human beings or spirits. Period.

  2. 韩国瑜伽服装购物网
    March 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    我们做事认真，一丝不苟，这是我们的生意原则。

