Over 300 Boko Haram Fighters Killed, Few Captured In Recaptured Monguno – DHQ

The Nigerian military on Wednesday claimed that more than 300 Boko Haram fighters were killed in the battle to regain control of the garrison town of Monguno, Borno state.

“Over 300 terrorists were killed while a few were also captured”, spokesman for the Defense headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Chris Olukolade said in a terse statement.

Following the extension of general elections by six weeks, the war against Boko Haram in the northeastern part of Nigeria has gained momentum with the military reclaiming some of the territories under the insurgents’ control with more to come as the onslaught continues.

