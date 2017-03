Patoranking And Di’Ja Stun On Cover Of New Issue Of Gaurdian’s Life Magazine

Wizkid and Davido are now daddies in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and henceforth, can’t be regarded as young anymore.

However, two very young and fast rising singers taking the music scene by force are Dija and Patoranking.

The fast rising Mavin sensation Aphro-di’ja now partners with Patoranking for Guardian Life’s Music Edition magazine cover.

See more pictures below: –

