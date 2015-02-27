Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Photo: D’banj Receives Head From Female Fan On Stage

Haliwud February 27, 2015

dbaj

Behold, the Kokomaster at his fullest.

D’banj has continued to celebrate his his 10th anniversary in different locations round the world.

He was in Kong Night club in South Africa just yesterday.

As expected, D’banj thrilled fans in South Africa by performing some of his classic tunes and his latest hit song, ‘Feeling The Nigga’; the Kokomaster went quite raunchy on stage.

Despite the fact that D’banj’s rumored South African boo, Bonang Matheba was present at the event, D’banj gave an impressive performance and got massaged in some sensitive places in return.

A photo of a female fan with her mouth in D’banj’s private area is currently causing a frenzy online.

 

23 comments

  1. malik
    February 28, 2015 at 7:50 am

    lol it’s cool. enjoy your self

    Reply
  2. Horpec
    February 28, 2015 at 8:57 am

    eja nla

    Reply
  3. somebody
    February 28, 2015 at 10:47 am

    Total rubbish is dis a gud ambassador to d nigerian music industry? How money foreign artist with bigger names doing dis nonsense on stage

    Reply
  4. koko
    February 28, 2015 at 1:50 pm

    Really nice, wonderful,keep it up

    Reply
  5. lien
    February 28, 2015 at 6:07 pm

    Yoruba randy goat. Broke-ass!

    Reply
  6. young star
    February 28, 2015 at 9:53 pm

    F**k u lien who knows u,ur family can make d money he has make one day fucking bitchass nigga.. Go make ur money and leave d rich nigga alone

    Reply
  7. Brown suga
    February 28, 2015 at 10:06 pm

    Wtf! Is dis d reward of been a celeb? It’s pretty crazy.

    Reply
  8. Riot5000
    March 1, 2015 at 11:14 am

    My Turn

    Reply
  9. francis
    March 14, 2015 at 8:07 pm

    computer bases text should have been better, if time could have been given for student to complete their papers. on like me, I did not write mass all because of time the system authormaticaly summits me. whitout writing mathematics . it’s so annoyed after been in a system for all most one hour and no network.and some person received their result via SMS why some of us have not till now. why?

    Reply
  10. SOJ
    May 2, 2015 at 12:18 pm

    Hmmmm

    Reply
  11. see me ooooo
    June 10, 2015 at 7:52 am

    Young star d mara tire me for lien ooo some that has virtually everything he needs n don’t ur calling him a broke ass are u obasanjo

    Reply
  12. iyobosa
    July 2, 2015 at 11:50 pm

    lien u are stupid for saying that

    Reply
  13. itego
    July 8, 2015 at 5:28 pm

    Boring story hey, its not a big deal.

    Reply
  14. Sue
    July 9, 2015 at 8:43 am

    Tribalism still be killing you all.

    Reply
  15. chima
    July 28, 2015 at 2:57 pm

    That really nice. Wish I was on that stage to get a turn.

    Reply
  16. Bueze
    August 17, 2015 at 4:31 pm

    Koko dey said perform nt give head Oh

    Reply
  17. Engr seun
    September 1, 2015 at 10:46 am

    Owo oooo,jeni e lowo,maje ni o lorun,gud post I love dat jae

    Reply
  18. onwuegbuchu
    June 14, 2016 at 1:45 pm

    he is enjoying oh,dividend of being a celeb

    Reply
  19. king
    August 15, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    Nawa o

    Reply
  20. choice brian
    November 12, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    is all about the money people !

    Reply
    • udomfo
      December 13, 2016 at 7:32 am

      You all are fools for supporting that mediocre artist.it is very clear that he is past his prime.but all you young punks can see is the money and the fame. What the fuck is the mattercliffe with this present generation?

      Reply
  21. Mr.Yusuf.
    January 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    U are supporting sin just becos u don’t have regard for God but for the komo master.u all will rote in hell if u don’t repent. Get it clear now.on the say of judgement if u Kokomo master supporters refused to turn to God and repent,u will all meet in hell ignorant people Pls repent.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


