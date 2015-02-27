Photo: D’banj Receives Head From Female Fan On Stage

Behold, the Kokomaster at his fullest.

D’banj has continued to celebrate his his 10th anniversary in different locations round the world.

He was in Kong Night club in South Africa just yesterday.

As expected, D’banj thrilled fans in South Africa by performing some of his classic tunes and his latest hit song, ‘Feeling The Nigga’; the Kokomaster went quite raunchy on stage.

Despite the fact that D’banj’s rumored South African boo, Bonang Matheba was present at the event, D’banj gave an impressive performance and got massaged in some sensitive places in return.

A photo of a female fan with her mouth in D’banj’s private area is currently causing a frenzy online.

