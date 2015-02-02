Thieves Attempt To Raid Angel Di Maria’s House

Armed robbers tried forcing their way into the home of Manchester United winger, Angel Di Maria on Saturday.

They eventually fled empty-handed after an alarm was sounded out at the Argentina international’s residence in Prestbury, Cheshire.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “At 7.30pm on Saturday, police received reports of a burglary at a house in the Chelford Road area of Prestbury.

“A number of offenders tried to gain access to the property by trying to smash the back door. The alarm was raised before the men got inside and they fled the scene.”

Di Maria, who earlier that day had played in United’s 3-1 win against Leicester City, was having dinner with his wife and young daughter when the raiders tried to smash through patio doors with scaffolding poles, reports the Sun newspaper.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined United from Real Madrid for a British record fee of £59.7m and has scored three times in as many league matches.

