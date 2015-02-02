Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Thieves Attempt To Raid Angel Di Maria’s House

Omaku Cephas February 2, 2015

Armed robbers tried forcing their way into the home of Manchester United winger, Angel Di Maria on Saturday.

They eventually fled empty-handed after an alarm was sounded out at the Argentina international’s residence in Prestbury, Cheshire.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “At 7.30pm on Saturday, police received reports of a burglary at a house in the Chelford Road area of Prestbury.

Angel Di Maria Was Manchester United's Fourth Signing of the 2014 Summer Transfer Transfer Window. Image: MUFC.
“A number of offenders tried to gain access to the property by trying to smash the back door. The alarm was raised before the men got inside and they fled the scene.”

Di Maria, who earlier that day had played in United’s 3-1 win against Leicester City, was having dinner with his wife and young daughter when the raiders tried to smash through patio doors with scaffolding poles, reports the Sun newspaper.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined United from Real Madrid for a British record fee of £59.7m and has scored three times in as many league matches.

2 comments

  1. Douye
    February 3, 2015 at 12:19 am

    I tank God for their unsuccessful mission, may God protect nd guide u

    Reply
  2. 韩国瑜伽服装购物网
    March 1, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    致富的秘诀，在于大胆创新，眼光独到。

    Reply

