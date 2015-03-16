Admission!! Admission!!! Study In Ghana With Just O’level Result, July/September 2015 Session In Progress

Admissions into reputable and affordable universities in Ghana is on for B.Sc, B.A, B.Eng, B.Ed for 2015 session.

Gain admission into any of these Universities in Ghana with just 6 credit in WAEC / GCE/ NECO result: University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape coast, Central university Ghana, Wisconsin International University, Accra, Radford University, Accra, Knutsford University, East Legon, Accra, All Nations University, Koforidua, Reagent University, Zenith University e.t.c.

– NO JAMB EXAMS REQUIRED

– NO POST UTME

– NO ENTRANCE EXAMINATION

– Bi-lateral EXCHANGE PROGRAMS TO EUROPEAN UNIVERSITIES

– VERY AFFORDABLE TUITION FEES WITH INSTALLMENT TERMS OF PAYMENT

MODE OF APPLICATION: You can complete and submit your application for immediate admission on our website: www.waecl.com/ undergraduates-application/

For further information simply call any of our client service lines below within our working hours of 9am-5pm , Monday – Saturday.

WEST AFRICAN EDUCATIONAL CONSULT LIMITED GHANA.

With more than 7years experience and thousands of student placement WAECL Ghana is your excellent choice for university placement in Ghana.

Like us on Facebook for more study opportunities! Stay updated with news, tips and advice about studying in Ghana and scholarship opportunities! www.facebook. com/studyinghanauniversity

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: