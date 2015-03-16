Admission!! Admission!!! Study In Ghana With Just O’level Result, July/September 2015 Session In Progress

Admissions into reputable and affordable universities in Ghana is on for B.Sc, B.A, B.Eng, B.Ed for 2015 session.
Gain admission into any of these Universities in Ghana with just 6 credit in WAEC / GCE/ NECO result: University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape coast, Central university Ghana, Wisconsin International University, Accra, Radford University, Accra, Knutsford University, East Legon, Accra, All Nations University, Koforidua, Reagent University, Zenith University e.t.c.
– NO JAMB EXAMS REQUIRED
– NO POST UTME
– NO ENTRANCE EXAMINATION
– Bi-lateral EXCHANGE PROGRAMS TO EUROPEAN UNIVERSITIES
– VERY AFFORDABLE TUITION FEES WITH INSTALLMENT TERMS OF PAYMENT
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:
SSSCE/WASSCE/NECO
Six (6) credits with aggregate 24 or better at the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC/SSSCE/NECO) including English Language and Mathematics and the elective subjects relevant to the choice of programme or their equivalent.
NOTE: Applications with awaiting results are also accepted for May/June WASSCE candidates.
CAMBRIDGE GCE /IGCSE O’Level and A’Level / International Baccalaureate /High Diploma Holders / Mature Applicants
Five (5) credits including English Language and Mathematics and credits in three other relevant subjects plus three passes at the A/Level in the relevant subjects.
NB : Two passes at the A/level with an average of ‘C’ is also acceptable.
COURSES TO STUDY:
College of Health Sciences
Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy)
BSc Medicine (MB ChB Degree)
BSc Medical Laboratory Technology
BSc Nursing
BSc Midwifery
College of Business Studies
B.Sc Business Administration
B.Sc Marketing,
B.Sc Human Resource Management
B.Sc Accounting
College of Arts and Humanities
LLB. Law
BSc Agribusiness Management
BA Economics
BA Sociology
BA Political Studies
BA French
BA Culture and Tourism
BA English
BA Geography and Rural Development
College of Engineering
BSc Chemical Engineering
BSc Civil Engineering
BSc Mechanical Engineering
BSc Electrical & Electronic Engineering
BSc Computer Engineering
BSc Petroleum Engineering
BSc Telecommunication Engineering
BSc Geological Engineering
BSc Biomedical Engineering
BSc Petrochemical Engineering
BSc Metallurgical Engineering
College of Art and Built Environment
BSc Architecture
BSc Construction Technology & Management (Building Technology)
BSc Quantity Surveying
BSc Real Estate
BA Communication Design (Graphic Design)
BA Industrial Art
B.Sc Agriculture
BA Communication Design
College of Science
BSc Biochemistry
BSc Food Science and Technology
BSc Biological Sciences
BSc Environmental Science
BSc Chemistry
BSc Computer Science
BSc Mathematics
BSc Statistics
BSc Physics
For further information simply call any of our client service lines below within our working hours of 9am-5pm, Monday– Saturday.
WEST AFRICAN EDUCATIONAL CONSULT LIMITED GHANA.
With more than 7years experience and thousands of student placement WAECL Ghana is your excellent choice for university placement in Ghana.
