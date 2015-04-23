Ecommerce Evolution: Konga.com Sellers’ Platform Scales-Up Nationwide With Self-Fulfill Model

Nigeria’s largest online mall, Konga.com just announced a major upgrade that is set to change the face of e-commerce in Nigeria today. The new move has been tagged the ‘Self-fulfill’ model and according to Konga’s CEO, Sim Shagaya, “this upgrade to our service offering heralds a myriad of online shopping benefits to Konga’s buyers and sellers and will further advance Konga’s mission of becoming the engine of trade and commerce in Africa.”

Since the launch of the Konga Marketplace in April 2014, over twelve thousand sellers have registered and are actively trading from their stores on Konga.com. This online marketplace growth surpassed even Konga’s expectations and is particularly noteworthy as the platform was only open to sellers in Lagos. With the Self-fulfill model launched by Konga this week, the platform is now opening up to sellers all across Nigeria.

‘Self-fulfill’ basically means that all sellers on Konga.com have the option to adopt more efficient, time-saving methods of shipping their orders directly to customers. Konga would however continue to support its merchants with its proprietary shipping platform called KExpress and via competitive shipping agreements negotiated by Konga with reputable courier partners. In this model, sellers now have more flexibility and control in the management of their stores from the point where an order is made till it get into the hands of the customer.

With the pay on delivery option in the Self-fulfill model, Merchants can now receive payments directly from the buyer when deliveries are made, ensuring more liquidity for their businesses and better control of their finances.

The move is also poised to be a game changer in terms of timelines for order deliveries; shoppers on Konga can expect faster and more flexible delivery, with the elimination of some processing requirements that were necessary with the old operating model. Furthermore, delivery charges would now be set by Konga sellers and would be largely dependent on the weight and size of the order. As the forces of market competition come into play, we expect to see some items with ‘cheaper or free’ shipping offers.

To support the new model, Konga.com has been revamped with a clean new look and several new features designed to promote trust and safety for its users. Some new features on the site that are designed to give its users more security include indicators that show what locations a certain product can be delivered to, the number of successful sales made by a seller, the number of a particular item sold, and product reviews from other buyers. Customers also have the opportunity to rate a product, its seller and his/ her overall experience. Navigating the site has also been made easier with more relevant filters and optimized product categorization.

For the economy at large; this is an unprecedented step that would undoubtedly help to further oil the wheels of commerce in Nigeria. The Self-fulfilment model on Konga opens up endless business opportunities for entrepreneurs across the whole country. With this sophisticated model, Konga is replicating globalization on a national scale. Merchants can decide what geographic locations they ship to; a fishing net maker from the Niger delta can sell to buyers in Lagos; local bead makers from Delta can sell to buyers in Adamawa, leather works artisans from the North can sell to students in Port-Harcourt; all these entrepreneurs can now reach people in any part of Nigeria with their products easily.

About Konga

Konga.com is Nigeria’s largest online mall, trading tens of thousands of items with nationwide delivery. The company was founded in 2012 by Nigerian entrepreneur, Sim Shagaya; with a guiding mission ‘To Become the Engine of Trade and Commerce in Africa’. The multiple award winning company is growing rapidly with over 1000 employees, offices in Lagos, South Africa and China; warehouses and distribution centers all over Nigeria. Today, Konga empowers other Nigerian sellers to effectively reach more customers, more effectively by selling on its marketplace platform called Konga Mall. Konga is committed to driving improvements in online retail convenience as well as optimal customer satisfaction. The innovative company offers the guarantee of best prices, excellent customer service support and many other premium services.

