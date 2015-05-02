Eshima Ohashi Bridge: This Bridge In Japan Is Like Something Out Of Mario Kart

Sunday , 29 January 2017
The Eshima Ohashi bridge in Japan is so vertiginous that ships can pass underneath it.

It looks as though it should serve as a speed ramp connecting Mario Circuit with Rainbow Road, but in fact connects the cities of Matsue and Sakaiminato, spanning a mile across Lake Nakaumi.

It has a gradient of 6.1 per cent on the Shimane Prefecture side and 5.1 per cent on the Tottori Prefecture side, making it appear like the apex of a rollercoaster.

As for footpaths, the Sidhue River Bridge in China stands at a palm-sweating 460m.

Terrifying as it might be to drive up, it’s not the world tallest vehicular bridge – that accolade goes to France’s Millau Viaduct, which is taller than the Eiffel Tower reaching 270m above the valley below.

source: The Independent

