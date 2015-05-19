I Dumped Cristiano Ronaldo After I Found Out He Had Slept With Seveal Women Around The World – Irina Shayk

Reports emerged over the weekend claiming that super model, Irina Shayk dumped ex-boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo after she found multiple text messages on his phone from dozens of women from across the world, some of whom he had slept with. Some of them he even replied.

“For so long she trusted him and stuck up for him but now she feels completely let down and betrayed.” A source told The Sun:

The source also claimed Irina, who is now dating Bradley Cooper, received plenty messages from anonymous women telling her they were sleeping with the footballer.

“She immediately confronted Cristiano about it, but he initially denied any knowledge. After she explained to him what she had found, he eventually admitted to messaging the girls. She couldn’t believe it so immediately got out of the house. She ended the relationship there and then.”

