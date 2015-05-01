Juliet Ibrahim Shows Off Her New Boo? (Photos)

Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim is currently in a new relationship.

The actress took to her Instagram page today to show off her new lover.

In the photo she posted, Juliet Ibrahim’s boyfriend covers his face, while going shirtless and exposing his tattoos.

She captioned it, “Sweet dreams B. all I see are fairies no tagging Cus vultures are everywhere and pls do not comment or tag the person in this photo if u know who he is thanks” captioned the actress who did not want to expose his identity.

See pic Below…

