Phyno Allegedly Buys Himself A Multi-million Naira Property In Lekki

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Azubike Chibuzo Nelson aka Phyno, has joined the league of celebrities buying expensive landed properties on the island.

The rapper has just acquired a multi-million naira house at Shelvey View Estate, located at Chevron Drive, Lekki.

Like Bracket, J Martins and May D, Phyno is another artiste mentored by the P-Square brothers and their elder brother, Jude Engees Okoye.

In 2014, he acquired a brand new Bentley Gt Coupe automobile worth N30 million.

Last year he was enmeshed in a gay scandal, having appeared to be kissing fellow artiste, Kcee in a viral picture.

But he swiftly denied the rumor , saying: –

“The only thing that was in my head when I saw the picture was where did this happen. I said back then that a gangstar like me could not have been involved in something like that. The fact is that, I am not a gangstar and I don’t want people to see me in that light. I think I am too serious and cool for that kind of thing. People say I am gay. That’s laughable because these same people reported some time ago that I impregnated a girl. So you can see that these things don’t work together. My life is all about entertainment, as long as the people are happy about what they read, I am happy too.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: