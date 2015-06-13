Campaigner, Nigeria at Amnesty International

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 7 million people who campaign for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all. We reach almost every country in the world and have:

Job Title: Campaigner – Nigeria

Job description

Amnesty International (AI) is establishing an office in Nigeria. We are seeking a proven expert on Nigeria, to lead on the development and implementation of campaigning strategies, and to manage and coordinate action on human rights concerns that ensures a lasting impact.

About the role

In this key role, you’ll be responsible for designing and coordinating our campaigns on Nigeria, working with researchers, legal specialists and capacity builders to build an integrated strategy for change. You’ll also provide advocacy support to Amnesty colleagues and activist partners across the region and globally. You’ll certainly make a valuable contribution to effective management of our campaigning work, but we’ll also expect you to be self-sufficient; carrying out day-to-day admin, finance and impact reporting.

Desired Skills and Experience

About you

Proven campaigning skills, impartial political judgement, excellent communication skills, coupled with strong strategic thought and an open and result oriented approach to your work are essential. So is specialist knowledge of Nigeria. Expertise in one or several human rights issue relevant to West Africa region would be an asset. You must have first-hand experience of Nigeria and awareness and understanding of its cultures. Fluency in English is essential.

