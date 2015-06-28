Saturday , 31 December 2016
Study in the UK

Most Provocative & Unclad Photos of Nollywood Actress Ini Edo

Deolu June 28, 2015

e45699b971d8623493062ef638fc90bb_L

Here are the most provocative photos from Super star Nollywood Actress Ini Edo. Please view the photos below. and let us know what you think.

iniedo-pr3 iniedo-pr2 iniedo-pr1 iniedo-pr

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

3

Ekiti youths to get 600 Hectares for farming

No fewer than 114 youths are to get about 600 Hectares for crop farming in …

80 comments

  1. Natso
    June 28, 2015 at 12:19 pm

    Life becomes hard when one becomes desperate to be ‘Noticed’

    Reply
    • Engr. Rorlins
      August 14, 2015 at 10:17 pm

      SHAME!!!!! INI EDO is gone. worse than loroloroooo. laturo Zezibee of our generation.

      Reply
    • Engr. Rorlins
      August 14, 2015 at 10:23 pm

      Why Ini Edo? Jesus loves u. Just wait upon God your true darling will come. u don’t need all these. u r too beautiful to mis it. wait upon God.

      Reply
    • chudy
      September 27, 2015 at 9:21 pm

      Mr poster is that what you refer to as unclad ? Because I did not see anything unclad in those photos the worst I sould see there is the one where his back was exposed I don’t see that as a big deal because we see women’s back even breast in street almost every day.

      Reply
  2. Usmaan
    June 28, 2015 at 12:53 pm

    She;s so sweet

    Reply
  3. Oladimeji
    June 28, 2015 at 2:46 pm

    She feels like getting laid in the last picture.

    Reply
  4. kanima
    June 28, 2015 at 5:49 pm

    she needs to marry and settled down and start having kids.INI u don dey old ooo.mmmmmmm.tym waits 4 no man

    Reply
  5. ime
    June 28, 2015 at 10:19 pm

    JUST ANOTHER BLACK ” COUGAR”

    Reply
  6. chux
    June 29, 2015 at 7:20 am

    She is just another monkey in the zoological replublic of the zoo socalled nigeria searching out for a baboo to marry. God forbid

    Reply
  7. slim
    June 29, 2015 at 8:45 pm

    †hιƨ idiot fish brain way drink Black Label finish for Ntyce lounge dey piss for ßσ∂Ɣ like small pikin lolz.

    Reply
  8. GLUCK
    June 30, 2015 at 9:34 pm

    OLD WOMAN, WHERE IS UR HUSBAND? DOG

    Reply
  9. juste
    July 1, 2015 at 12:12 am

    Ini, I love u since the first time I saw u on the screen even now, but GOD loves u MOST. Don’t creat wrong impression for urself by getting nude publicly. U are created beautiful, u have many admirers no need of posing nude or indecent, cheers.

    Reply
  10. Nkang Linda nenjom
    July 2, 2015 at 3:00 pm

    Some persons comments looks as if thy have personal issue wit INI. When some of u wear d ones dat are more nasty than hers. We ar all Nigerian n children of God,we should stop talking down on other,,if ur sis or bros goes wrong, just sent words of advice 2d person, n also pray 4d person. May God have mercy on us all in JESUS name.

    Reply
  11. Vick
    July 2, 2015 at 11:49 pm

    Definitely she was in a cage now the cage is open so, shes out with her stunts k, now the cat is out of the bag lets see what will happen.

    Reply
  12. the superior
    July 3, 2015 at 11:14 am

    She’s just stupid

    Reply
  13. Michael
    July 4, 2015 at 9:32 pm

    She’s beautiful

    Reply
  14. pelums
    July 5, 2015 at 12:49 am

    How glorious will it be, if indeed we know the body we are putting on is never ours.
    Can there be any honorable&adorable attraction a female could win to herself by posing nude to the public?

    A question for dear INI.

    Reply
  15. dollyluv
    July 5, 2015 at 6:05 pm

    Those pics are old ones, stop judging her

    Reply
  16. Olaife
    July 6, 2015 at 8:56 am

    Ain’t nothinq wrong wif dos picchas… Afterall she din’t reveal ha privates
    We Nigerians be actinq like we all saint!!

    Reply
  17. musa dangana
    July 6, 2015 at 7:56 pm

    flat chested baboon,
    please be sane and get marriage to any stupid like you.

    Reply
  18. Ndifreke Ekpo
    July 6, 2015 at 9:47 pm

    Please i want to join pornmovie, Pls help me.

    Reply
  19. Ajuluchukwu
    July 6, 2015 at 11:56 pm

    there are character different pple fit into.Iniedo u look descent and should act as such,anytn far from that like acting like a rascal will make u look dumm.
    lots of love from me,A.j.

    Reply
  20. jubs4real
    July 7, 2015 at 3:06 pm

    you have been one of my best nolly wood actress. love u for being the best , but u need to stop this unclad publicly pls my dear

    Reply
  21. skope nat
    July 10, 2015 at 10:37 pm

    Baby u’ve got ur life to live all that matter is to be successfull in what ever one does.love u!

    Reply
  22. Castro UNAD
    July 11, 2015 at 8:52 am

    …and she is a buffoon of the highest order!

    Reply
  23. Jasper
    July 14, 2015 at 11:59 am

    I want any of you judgmental hypocrites to swear to God who created you that if you had the chance to sleep with her, you won’t be rushing to do it. Morons claiming to be the good guys.

    Reply
  24. amos solomon
    July 14, 2015 at 12:39 pm

    we don’t have to encourage those guys for there rubbish act.

    Reply
  25. joneses
    July 14, 2015 at 2:00 pm

    Ini, there is no doubt that you are a beautiful woman and have contributed immensely to the entertainment industry in Nigeria and beyond. But this is unnecessary. Me thinks, is due to too much money and a lot of idle times. I will suggest you get involve in a Christian charity work during your idle times, when you are not in the studio. That is more honorable and respectable. I don’t want to have negative impression of you. Thx.

    Reply
  26. sparkle
    July 15, 2015 at 9:56 am

    Dear ini,my fav actress ur pics ar ok compare to odas buh no nid of showin d world. Let’s not b judgmental pls,she is also made of flesh n blood in God’s image n nt perfect al.

    Reply
  27. christian
    July 15, 2015 at 6:05 pm

    Ini u are one of the most beautiful Girls naturally in Nigeria no doubt but all these joint things you do always have a subconscious mind that you are not from this world YES you have the wealth, riches, and so forth but if you make these your priority you will end up in a place that you will never DREAM of. but that’s not your portion. Please for Christ sake repent and push the Nigerian movie industry positively.\
    Thank you.

    Reply
  28. christian
    July 15, 2015 at 6:07 pm

    Ini u are one of the most beautiful Girls naturally in Nigeria no doubt but all these joint things you do, always have a subconscious mind that you are not from this world. YES you have the wealth, riches, and so forth but if you make these your priority you will end up in a place that you will never DREAM of. but that’s not your portion. Please for Christ sake repent and push the Nigerian movie industry positively.
    Thank you.

    Reply
  29. Adaji
    July 17, 2015 at 8:59 am

    INI hell fire is seriously beckoning on you. Now dat you are still alive run 990km/hr. Ask my Daddy in to forgive you. Beg those you have offended with this pix for forgiveness and plan ahead for your brighter future in Heaven

    Reply
  30. FearGod
    July 18, 2015 at 12:02 am

    Many wud say in every community there must be a mad person to make d community a complete one but if u ask who will want the mad person to come from his/her family, they will likely reply God forbid! If Ini is ur relation wud clap 4 her for this worldly act of hers?

    Reply
  31. ejeh
    July 18, 2015 at 8:52 am

    My attraction to Nollywood films come from the beauty and descency of Ini. But lately, I see that she is being infected by nudists. I plead you to leave there way as you are naturally beautiful,academically built and socially stabled. I love you Ini Edo

    Reply
  32. Awwwaly
    July 18, 2015 at 9:32 pm

    May Allah 4gives u an guide u 2 de right path an convart u 2 Islam Ameeeen.

    Reply
  33. David
    July 19, 2015 at 10:43 am

    Most women are prostitutes by nature and achieved their wealth, fame and whatever they own or flaunt through Ashawo. The painful parts is the foolish men who myopically make unsolicited laws on behalf of dis piece of garbage to punish innocent men are to blame. Rubbish

    Reply
  34. mo things
    July 22, 2015 at 12:04 pm

    Almost 75% of naija babes between the ages of 18 to 39 has this kind of pictures in their phone gallery ! So stop judging ! Inigirl these pictures ain’t surpose to be online !

    Reply
  35. mo things
    July 22, 2015 at 12:09 pm

    David please the word ashewo isn’t good to use for women , some ladies may go far but trust me its always with a good intention gone bad . when u are scolding a child that’s done wrong being harsh won’t let him see what he’s done …so tune it don’t abit

    Reply
  36. mo things
    July 22, 2015 at 12:13 pm

    David please the word ashewo isn’t good to use for women , some ladies may go far but trust me its always with a good intention gone bad . when u are scolding a child that’s done wrong being harsh won’t let him see what he’s done …so tune it down abit

    Reply
  37. rugina
    July 23, 2015 at 5:29 pm

    No one has d rite to judge her u wouldn’t know d motive behind d those pictures maybe she just felt like doing sumtin crazy as we gals normally do so I really don’t see anything in dat, nd u know all dis celebrity tin they wouldn’t want to b backward in anything. So in am ur biggest fan keep up in ur smile. He beta for bad Belle

    Reply
    • Kolade Babalade
      September 2, 2015 at 8:30 pm

      No motive whatsoever is justified for this kind of nakedness. I believe you are of the same class with her. You better repent and change your ways otherwise, you are on your way to hell fire. Is that the reason why she refused to stay in her matrimonial home? harlotry of the highest order? You are also a harlot like her? Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.

      Reply
  38. annybest
    July 23, 2015 at 6:05 pm

    May God, ve mercy on us all…….. Ami………..

    Reply
  39. Bae Area
    July 24, 2015 at 8:20 am

    I go knack am well well

    Reply
  40. Ofili Dorgu
    July 26, 2015 at 12:22 pm

    She is not the thinking any right sensible man would not want to her as a wife she. She decides to settle as a married woman. Know family will accept a who who unclad herself in a social media. She is think back experience in her former marriage. Somebody should her time is ticking away.

    Reply
  41. B isah
    August 2, 2015 at 11:55 pm

    Wow no judge u ar alway child

    Reply
  42. chari
    August 19, 2015 at 5:52 pm

    she is ready for doom. no longer in her senses

    Reply
  43. chari
    August 19, 2015 at 5:53 pm

    she should repent and give her life to christ

    Reply
  44. Njoku Promise
    August 26, 2015 at 12:04 pm

    There is no good unbeliever, a sinner is a sinner no matter how he/she camouflaged. Only Jesus will tell u the best life/thing to do. So accept Him into ur life my good friend Ini Edo and He will direct ur path.
    Not only 4 Ini Edo bt 4 everybody.

    Reply
  45. olatunji
    August 28, 2015 at 10:28 am

    she should repent and give her life to Christ, for your information you are selling yourself to devil with these act of yours on daily bases, and the result u are getting is just the shadow of what God have for you, our eloquent and pretty lady God will open your eye.

    Reply
  46. Richard Etuk
    August 29, 2015 at 7:38 am

    Ini Edo has every right to live her life the way she wants. She still remain my favorite actress. Enjoy yourself babe.

    Reply
  47. blunt
    August 30, 2015 at 11:56 am

    you guys should not be surprised she is a pros, just trying to act….

    Reply
  48. iris
    August 31, 2015 at 10:25 pm

    pls dress decently like a woman u are

    Reply
  49. makei talk
    September 2, 2015 at 8:58 am

    Is she trying to start a porn site?

    Reply
  50. Prince .O
    September 4, 2015 at 4:41 pm

    I dont know y guys wont allow this lady be. its her life and that is the way she chose to live it, why not face your business and use your time to make something meaningful instead of busy interfering into another person’s life. Ini Edo is one of the best in the Nigeria firm making industry today and that cannot be compromised, get busy, go are wash your dirty cloths and let Ini Edo be………..

    Reply
  51. Ngozi
    September 5, 2015 at 9:45 am

    Love

    Reply
  52. Goddy
    September 25, 2015 at 7:32 am

    baby u are gud to go.u are hot sweet and OK keep it up dear is ur time

    Reply
  53. raviro munodawafa
    September 25, 2015 at 3:05 pm

    life

    Reply
  54. jonasy
    October 1, 2015 at 9:15 pm

    y re u exposing ur self fin u no fin hw man we mange u infant u gud 4 mangel

    Reply
  55. christine
    October 10, 2015 at 5:39 am

    let him who is without sin cast the first stone

    Reply
  56. Kingsley
    October 27, 2015 at 1:39 pm

    wat made u guys surf d net snd open up her nude pix if u were nt all looking for porn pix or videos!!!!! #think wisely

    Reply
  57. pascal
    October 31, 2015 at 9:21 am

    INI be a true nigerian.

    Reply
  58. ese
    November 10, 2015 at 3:29 pm

    Ini, u must kw dat u came with nothing into dis world and u are living with nothing. If u think people will respect u by exposing ur body to d public, u just got it wrong my dear, u mk them disrespect and also see u as a prostitute. For heaven sake, u have made all d money u wanted! If I were u, is to totally repent frm my sin and settle down to make babies bcos dat is d joy of every woman.

    Reply
  59. ....
    December 10, 2015 at 11:09 pm

    Hey! See critics, we are all sinners., everyone is the architect of his/her own life. You are not God, God is the only person that has the right to judge us accordingly whether good/bad. None of us here are saints. So, please stop the critics and let us hear word.

    Reply
  60. Amaka
    December 11, 2015 at 5:24 am

    Haters will never stop hating. Fools! As if they are any better. Some idiots that are commenting rubbish here are obviously envious of her because they know they will never achieve what she has achieved till they die. Animals.

    Reply
    • Austin
      January 7, 2016 at 7:41 pm

      @Amaka, if this is what you call achievement, then, may your daughters trod this path and let’s see how they’ll end. Then we’ll know who is the fool or animal. Shamless entity.

      Reply
  61. Reuben
    December 17, 2015 at 2:47 am

    Please INI Edo change and do the right thing that’s nit the way to do things OK.

    Reply
  62. tope
    January 3, 2016 at 2:56 am

    Ini should please stop this act and also exposing your pictures online

    Reply
  63. Austin
    January 7, 2016 at 7:35 pm

    Never been a fan of any Nigerian actress. All they do in movies is try to seduce men. And when these men whose mission is to sleep with them finally get what they want, the next thing you hear is divorce! Nollywood is just a place where girls are gotten cheap (for fame sake), period!

    Reply
  64. Austin
    January 7, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    These are the kind of people our young girls are learning and dreaming to be like. Tomorrow, you girls will come out to complain of rape and all what not! You can’t watch a Nigerian movie with kids around! All they do is sex, sex and sex nothing more! How can we get a moral society when those who are to teach the younger generations good morals are the ones corrupting them! Those of you who think this is the best way to go, may your children follow suit! And don’t cry when they come back home, crying for being raped, dumped, divorced, or tuned lesbians!!! This has nothing to do with Jesus or Muhammed! This has everything to do with societal ills!!!!!!

    Reply
  65. Dafe
    March 28, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    Strickly stupid… datz all i gat for dix no brain graduate.

    Reply
  66. teeprinze
    April 21, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    u are a fool ……….ini edo
    useless……please go and marry and stay in ur house…..u are already old….dnt need peepz lik u…..shame on u!!!

    Reply
  67. adeagbo taiwo
    June 4, 2016 at 7:55 pm

    She’s looking for attention,

    Reply
  68. Bentina
    June 15, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    Be merciful while judging others so that our heavenly father can be merciful in judging us, remember! all of us are sinner.

    Reply
  69. kobor
    July 26, 2016 at 12:07 am

    ridiculus n cheap popularity

    Reply
  70. Abubakar
    August 25, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    INI Edo you’re’ disgress to Nigerian nollywood you go marry.

    Reply
  71. Abubakar
    August 25, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    INI Edo you are disgress to Nigerian nollywood you better go and marry

    Reply
  72. Victor Noah
    September 20, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    Ini Edo at it again.. Looks good

    Reply
  73. jakline
    December 1, 2016 at 10:37 am

    congratz edo 4 takn us bac to our roots where nakednez of not an issue, was there no God those TBT days? carry on Angel the criticizers are boggies sycophantpts.

    Reply
  74. Mr.Yusuf.
    December 29, 2016 at 11:33 pm

    U are one of the Satan agent supporting Ini to end up in hell.May God deliver u too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946